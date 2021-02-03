Informa Connect launches new digital community for research & insights executives

TMRE: The Market Research Event poised to connect industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Informa Connect is launching a new place for the insights industry to connect virtually – All Things Insights. The online community, powered by the industry-leading event, TMRE: The Market Research Event, serves as an on-demand resource and education center for market research and consumer insights professionals including first look access to the latest methodologies and case studies; limited-audience expert Q&As and live debates; a reference library of best practices; and exclusive, curated networking and learning events.

All Things Insights connects a diverse community of global market research and insights leaders to share content in real-time, to challenge each other’s point of view and facilitate meaningful, year-round conversations and connections – both online and offline. As an additional benefit, community members also receive exclusive ‘members-only’ pricing to live events.

“All Things Insights is a true community initiative built to serve the needs of all market research and insights professionals,” said Anastasia Ioannou, General Manager, IMI Division at Informa Connect. “Our mission is to connect people through shared content – whether providing a needed solution to a specific challenge or offering a break in the day to listen to leadership lessons from the best in the business.”

About TMRE

We believe that great insights teams can truly transform a business. Each year we gather over 1,200 of the smartest minds at TMRE’s annual event to help career insights professionals be the best in understanding consumers for their brands and organizations by tapping into the latest methodologies, cutting edge tools and building relationships with the best brand researchers and supplier partners in the world. Through energizing networking, informative case studies, challenging debates and inspiring keynotes from the likes of Malcolm Gladwell, Simon Sinek and Peyton Manning, TMRE is the place to unearth new methodologies, build community and exchange strategies and tactics for staying ahead. TMRE is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

