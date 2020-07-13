Informa Markets Announces Launch of MarketReady Insights, Offering Pathways Through Regulation and to the Market

BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Health & Nutrition portfolio of Informa Markets, the go-to partner for achieving success in the health and wellness industry, has announced the launch of MarketReady Insights, a new service helping businesses navigate industry regulations and achieve growth objectives. MarketReady Insights offers personalized service and tactical expertise to help businesses thrive at every stage.

MarketReady Insights accelerates the learning curve for start-ups, emerging brands and international businesses by matching them with curated resources and ensuring products start out and stay compliant in the US market.

“We believe the marketplace is stronger and more vibrant when businesses operate sustainably and from a place of regulatory compliance. Doing so helps individual businesses differentiate themselves and build a reputation of trust giving them greater opportunity to grow and thrive. Consumer statistics demonstrate trust matters, not only for consumer-packaged goods but throughout the supply chain,” said Shelley Sapsin, Director, MarketReady Insights, Informa Markets, Health & Nutrition. “We are committed to helping brands secure the knowledge they need to turn ideas into successful, sustainable realities.”

MarketReady Insights helps businesses understand and achieve regulatory compliance, supply chain security and digital integrity. It guides businesses through new innovations and helps brands create successful relationships with contract manufacturers and influencers. As brands look for capital investment, MarketReady Insights helps them prepare for due diligence.

“At Informa Markets we deliver highly relevant expertise, connections and trusted experience to our specialist businesses. We’re excited that MarketReady Insights is now available to assist businesses entering and operating in the health and nutrition sector with regulatory and sustainability strategies,” said Carlotta Mast, Market Leader and SVP Content, Informa Markets, Health & Nutrition.

For more information, visit MarketReady Insights online at MarketReadyInsights.com or contact [email protected]

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

