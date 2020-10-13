Informa Markets Fashion Elevates Talent and New Teams, Taking the Next Step Forward in Business Evolution

Informa Markets Fashion announces development of new roles dedicated to supporting strategic business direction and expanding product offering to better serve the fashion wholesale industry.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Markets Fashion announced today the next step in the group’s evolving strategic business direction with elevation of key talent into new roles and developing new teams. Informa’s Fashion portfolio brings together leading fashion brands and retailers in highly curated and expertly merchandised marketplaces, which ultimately serve to present consumers with the latest in quality apparel, footwear, accessories, and lifestyle products each season and at every price point. With the September 1st launch of its inaugural digital trade event in partnership with NuORDER, the group’s expanded catalog of product offerings, elevation of key talent, reorganization of teams, and newly bolstered areas of expertise will further support its investment in digital ventures and mission to provide the fashion B2B industry with greater commerce opportunities and unparalleled industry connectivity.

As part of the elevation of key talent, Kelly Helfman, who has expertly run WWDMAGIC, PROJECT WOMENS, STITCH, POOLTRADESHOW, MICAM Americas and Sourcing @ MAGIC, will take on an expanded role as Commercial President for Informa Markets Fashion, reporting to Nancy Walsh, President of Informa Markets Fashion. Helfman’s new role will include additional oversight of the group’s contemporary women’s division, COTERIE, as well as the Men’s division, allowing for more centralized, strategic oversight of the entire Informa Markets Fashion portfolio of brands and market segments they serve.

Jason Peskin has been elevated to Vice President, Events & Corporate Development, where he will oversee the commercial side of the men’s portfolio of brands, as well as lead a team focused on generating new market opportunities, strategic projects, and new avenues for commercial expansion. In this hybrid role, Peskin will report to Kelly Helfman for the Men’s division and Nancy Walsh for corporate development.

Jordan Rudow has been promoted to Vice President of Events, overseeing the commercial side of trend-focused and mass-market women’s fashion, as well as the footwear division of Informa Markets Fashion’s portfolio of brands. Rudow will report to Kelly Helfman.

“We understand and fully embrace the need to continually evolve with and alongside the needs of our customers. Brands and retailers rely on us to create opportunities for them to develop and enrich industry relationships, access meaningful content and actionable business insights not found anywhere else, and most importantly, do business,” says Nancy Walsh, President of Informa Markets Fashion. “This year we strategically adapted our business model to continue to deliver on that promise. Elevation of key talent into new roles along with the development of new teams more dynamically supports our business goals and is the next step in more effective execution for our community, both in our digital – and when appropriate and safe – live events.”

The group has also added roles and elevated talent in other key areas including brand development, content and industry insights, and digital marketing to help bolster strategy as they further diversify their physical and digital product offer. A new Experience and Education division, dedicated to providing on-going educational opportunities, both on and offline, will cater to the varied needs of each brand vertical. Additionally, the group will continue with its expanded production of marketplace-exclusive content, highlighting and identifying timely industry insights and fashion resources also further driving differentiation and distinction in its event offering to the community.

“Adaptation, innovation, and evolution will be key as we move forward and the industry’s business needs are at the core of our strategic path ahead,” said Kelly Helfman, Commercial President for Informa Markets Fashion. “We’re fully focused on our customers’ commercial success and, by virtue, advancing our product offering to match their changing business needs. Ultimately, combining both the evolution of our product portfolio and the adaptation to our customer’s needs will drive necessary industry changes forward in tangible and lasting ways.”

