Infosys Limited Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.

On October 21, 2019, shares of Infosys fell more than 16% in early morning trading after the Company disclosed that it had received whistleblower reports alleging “unethical practices” by the company’s executive management. An unnamed group sent letters to Infosys’ Board and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the company had taken “unethical” steps to inappropriately boost short-term revenue and profit. It is also alleged that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, was bypassing standard reviews of large contracts in order to skirt accounting scrutiny.

