Boston, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InfoWorld, the go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward-thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next-generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards. These awards, presented by InfoWorld, celebrate the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning.

“2023 will forever be known as the year of generative AI, so it’s no surprise that many of the winners of InfoWorld’s 2023 Technology of the Year Awards harness generative AI in interesting ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “But whether their innovation is AI or something else, our 2023 winners are the cutting-edge products that are changing how IT organizations work and how companies do business.”

2023 categories include:

AI & Machine Learning – Development

AI & Machine Learning – Applications

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Cloud Compliance & Governance

Cloud Cost Management

Cloud Security

Containers

Data Management – Governance

Data Management – Integration

Data Management – Pipelines

Data Management – Streaming

DevOps – Delivery

DevOps – Observability

DevOps – Productivity

DevOps – Security

DevOps – Testing

Software Development – Tools

Software Development – Platforms

Software Development – Services

2023 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Finalists:

AI & Machine Learning – Development

Quantiphi, baioniq

SAS, SAS Viya

Wallaroo.AI, ML Workload Orchestration

AI & Machine Learning – Applications

Algolia, Algolia NeuralSearch

Glean Technologies, Inc., Glean

UiPath, UiPath Business Automation Platform

Business Intelligence & Analytics

AnswerRocket, Max

Celonis, Celonis Execution Management System (EMS)

Kyvos Insights, Kyvos Insights

Cloud Compliance & Governance

Clumio, Clumio Protect

LightBeam, PrivacyOps

Noname Security, Noname Posture Management

Cloud Cost Management

Hyperglance, Inc., Hyperglance

Kubecost, Kubecost

Unravel Data, Unravel Platform

Cloud Security

CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud

Sysdig, Sysdig Secure

Containers

D2iQ, DKP

Solo.io, Gloo Platform

Spectro Cloud, Palette

Data Management – Governance

Fivetran, Metadata API

Integral, Integral Platform

Teleskope, Teleskope

Data Management – Integration

Airbyte, Airbyte Open Source and Airbyte Cloud

Cleo, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC)

SnapLogic, Intelligent Integration Platform

Data Management – Pipelines

Acceldata, Acceldata Data Observability Platform

Ascend.io, Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform

Matillion, Data Productivity Cloud

Data Management – Streaming

Confluent, Confluent Cloud

Redpanda Data, Redpanda

DevOps – Delivery

Onfleet, Onfleet

Mirantis, Lagoon

DevOps – Observability

Grafana Labs, Grafana Cloud

Honeycomb, Honeycomb Observability Platform

DevOps – Productivity

Gradle Inc., Gradle Enterprise

LinearB, LinearB

DevOps – Security

Arnica, Arnica, Application Security Platform

CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale

Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)

DevOps – Testing

Copado, Copado Robotic Testing

Tricentis, Tricentis Testim

Software Development – Tools

Mirantis, Lens

Tabnine, Tabnine Enterprise

Software Development – Platforms

Oracle, Oracle APEX

Vercel, Vercel

Software Development – Services

Frontegg, The Frontegg Identity Platform

ngrok, ngrok Platform

Winners will be featured in an exclusive special edition of InfoWorld in December 2023. Finalists can announce and share their status with a licensed press kit and badges, showcasing their accomplishments with the official InfoWorld branding. For more details about our finalist package, don’t hesitate to contact Mike Shober at the YGS Group: mike.shober@theygsgroup.com or (717)-430-2229.

Visit InfoWorld to discover further details about this year’s awards. If you have any questions about the awards program, please contact InfoWorldAwards@foundryco.com.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld covers software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning tools and technologies for an audience of information technology (IT) professionals, from CTOs and cloud architects to software engineers, developers, and data scientists. Through news, analysis, expert commentary, hands-on reviews, and technical guides, InfoWorld strives to help both IT decision-makers and technical professionals understand and use the most important new technologies for building the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. company:

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com.

