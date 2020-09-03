Breaking News
Infragistics Releases Ignite UI for Angular 10.1.0

Delivers New Features and Enhancements for Theming, Data Management and Data Visualizations

Cranbury, NJ, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infragistics has announced Ignite UI for Angular v 10.1.0, which includes new features and enhancements to its Angular data grid, new theming capabilities and a set of new Material-inspired industry icons to improve productivity for developers creating applications in the Angular framework.

Ignite UI for Angular v 10.1.0 was released just one month after Google released Angular v 10.1.0, continuing a rapid pace for the Angular team at Infragistics.

“Our customers depend on us to be responsive, so that they can continue to innovate on their own projects,” said Steven Johnston, product marketing manager for UX and UI Tools at Infragistics. “That is what makes Ignite UI for Angular unique — the ability for our team to quickly translate feature requests and requirements from our users into new components and enhancements.”  

Ignite UI for Angular 10.1.0 includes:

  • New theme for application design based on Infragistics’ own design system — Indigo.Design, available in a dark or light option. It also provides UI developers and designers with two new palettes to apply to their applications.
  • Enhancements to the Angular Grid and components including new filtering, sorting and editing capabilities that have been added to the Tree Grid and the Hierarchical Grid. These enhancements make the Angular grids more engaging and useful for end-users.
  • New Angular component features include a new case-sensitive search capability, support for binding columns to properties in nested data objects, and updates to the Angular Calendar and Date Picker components. These new features make it easier for developers to manage and bind data, while also providing enhanced support for applications integrating calendars and scheduling.

Angular Material Design

Ignite UI for Angular 10.1.0 also includes an unofficial subset of icons that extends the official Material Design Icon set provided by Google, and includes 260+ new Material-inspired icons, distributed in 7 categories:

  • Content
  • Editor
  • Finance
  • Health
  • Logos
  • Programming
  • Social Media

    “With the release of Ignite UI for Angular 10.1.0, our focus is to improve data management, and simplify the creation of data visualizations within Angular applications,” says Johnston. “This supports our commitment to providing our customers with the components, features and functionality that they need to quickly and easily build modern web applications in Angular and ensure the best possible UX.”

For more details on the latest updates, please read the Ignite UI for Angular 10.1.0 blog.

About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS, and Android devices.  Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.

