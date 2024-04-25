Reveal’s technical collaboration with clients is a win-win

Cranbury, NJ, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datacom, Australasia’s largest homegrown tech company, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a pioneer in HR technology, and Scriptly, a leader in pharmacy technology solutions, have announced partnerships with Infragistics’ Reveal embedded analytics software. With Reveal’s self-service embedded analytics solution, Datacom, Adrenalin and Scriptly incorporated real-time reporting, interactive data visualizations and advanced analytics–instead of building a custom analytics solution from scratch. They join leading software companies, including Avion, Atanasoft, Casebook and Sensato, in utilizing Reveal’s robust analytics solution to display their data without exporting it or engaging their development teams to code, test, and publish each data visualization.

Reveal is a self-service embedded analytics solution that enables users to easily deliver dashboards and modern reporting within an organization or to customers. Reveal was developed in 2019 by global enterprise software leader Infragistics, a trailblazing vendor in the developer tools market for more than 30 years.

“Reveal is helping us to more efficiently develop dashboards, saving our engineers time by automating the process,” said Dino Sosic, Datacom’s Network Operations Manager. “Collaboration with Reveal’s development team has been central to the successes we’ve achieved. Not only does the team develop reporting that meets our unique needs, but they also quickly incorporate our feedback into the very next release. We love that customers have such a say in Reveal’s product updates, as it’s not always so fast or straightforward to add customer requests.”

“The openness of the technical team at Infragistics to take our suggestions and implement them to make the product even better is part of the reason we chose Reveal,” said Sashank Kotcherlakota, founder and CEO of Avion Software. “It’s this willingness to innovate and improve that takes our partnership to the next level.”

“Our ongoing technical collaboration with clients is a win-win,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “We benefit from their recommendations, and they reap the rewards of every enhancement we make.”

Reveal is a business intelligence platform that makes it easy for software users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application’s data. Launched in 2019 by software maker Infragistics, Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while enabling developers to build beautiful visualizations into their apps. Companies that use Reveal in their software applications can connect anywhere, at any time, from the cloud, desktop, or on mobile devices using Reveal’s native iOS, Android, desktop, and web SDKs.

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff and Slingshot is the digital workplace solution that connects people to everything they need to get the work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

