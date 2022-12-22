Increase in usage of accurate and adaptable infrared (IR) sensors in healthcare equipment, thermal meters, spectrometers, and others is boosting the need for these products, which would ultimately augment the infrared sensors market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The infrared sensors industry research report by TMR states that the industry was valued at US$ 680.9 Mn in 2021. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Increased usage of infrared sensors in smartphones, and autonomous cars, is predicted to stimulate market growth in the near future. Innovative goods are being developed by leading corporations for their financial benefits, which also prove to be prominent growth drivers.

Infrared sensors are adversely affected by high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and dusty surroundings. Typically, infrared sensors detect pictures based on the temperature variations of the object. They cannot distinguish between things with identical temperature ranges. This frequently results in inaccuracies.

Infrared sensors cannot function properly when the emitter’s photocell is directly exposed to sunlight. Compared to their wired counterparts, they are better suited for short-range communications and have a slower data transfer rate. Consequently, the inability to operate under various environmental circumstances is a significant infrared sensors market limitation.

Infrared Sensors Market: Growth Drivers

Infrared sensors are characterized by minimal power requirements, low cost, and are lightweight. Thus, they are widely employed in defense, military, and IoT applications. They aid in the long-range detection of infrared light. These real-time motion-detection sensors are perfect for security needs. The pressing need for efficient security systems in various sectors has led to a significant rise in infrared sensors industry demand.

Infrared sensors assist the operator in distinguishing land, sea, and canal features and making contact with patrol ships and small boats in close-to-shore conditions. Furthermore, infrared sensors aid in improving situational awareness when surface radar capability is constrained. These aspects have created immense growth opportunities for the infrared sensors market.

Infrared sensors are also widely employed in applications for smart homes. Medical equipment, temperature-controlled home appliances, non-contact temperature measurements, motion detection, and body temperature monitoring are some of the IoT applications for these devices.

Key Drivers of Infrared Sensors Market

Typically integrated with smart technological gadgets, infrared sensors detect motion and measure heat. Demand for consumer electronics items such as smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets is expected to drive the industry in the next few years. The growing popularity of passive infrared motion sensors in consumer electronics is also propelling the global market.

Increase in popularity of wearable technology is likely to drive demand for infrared sensors in the consumer electronics segment during the forecast period 2022-2031. Another key reason boosting the infrared sensors market share is the increased use of these sensors in the automation industry. Pyroelectric integrated circuit sensors are widely utilized in applications such as motion detection, industrial climate control, and temperature-change sensors.

Infrared Sensors Market: Regional Assessment

Infrared sensors are becoming increasingly crucial in various industries, including medical imaging, consumer technology, and security and surveillance systems. Early adoption of technology thus propels the market for these products in North America. Concurrently, the market growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as digitalization and industrialization, the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with rise in investments in sophisticated factory automation. Infrared sensors are used for simulation and modeling in a wide variety of fields, from autonomous vehicles to product design and manufacturing. This is contributing to the growth of the North American market.

The Asia Pacific market for infrared sensors is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Infrared sensors are commonly employed in electronic home appliances, medical equipment, and electronic toys. Rise in demand for the sensors in motion-detecting applications including intruder alarms, security lighting, entrance lighting, and automated sinks/toilet flushers is driving the expansion of the Asia Pacific infrared sensors market.

Infrared Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

The infrared sensors market is fragmented, with a handful of large-scale vendors holding majority of the share. Most businesses are concentrating on the development of novel products, such as passive infrared sensors, infrared motion sensors, IR temperature sensors, and infrared proximity sensors. Expansion of product lines and mergers and acquisitions are notable methods utilized for expanding the market reach.

Excelitas Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Flir Systems, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., InfraTec GmbH, STMicroelectronics, and Omron Corporation are key players in the global infrared sensors market.

Infrared Sensors Market: Segmentation

Wavelength

0.75 µm to 3 µm

3 µm to 6 µm

> 6 µm

Type

Passive IR Sensors

Active IR Sensors

Mounting

Through hole

SMT

Application

Gas Analysis

Missile Guidance

Spectroscopy

Temperature Measurement

Meteorology

Others (Medical Imaging, Security & Surveillance, etc.)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Metal & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others (Healthcare, Building & Construction, etc.)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

