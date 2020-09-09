Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Present at the D.A. Davidson Virtual 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that its management team will present at the D.A. Davidson Virtual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

JP Roehm, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Moerbeek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 2:30 PM EDT as well as conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available live and on replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.iea.net. In addition, the accompanying investor presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the conference.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

Contact:

Kimberly Esterkin
ADDO Investor Relations
[email protected] 
310-829-5400

 

