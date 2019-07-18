Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results  

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results.

To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (domestic) or (201) 689-8560 (international) and ask for Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives’ Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. To listen via the Internet, please visit the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.iea.net/ at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days or by dialing 844-512-2921 and providing the PIN code: 13692695.

About IEA

IEA is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country. IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

Contacts:
Andrew Layman                                  
Chief Financial Officer                         
[email protected]                     
765-828-2580                                       

Financial Profiles, Inc.
Larry Clark, Senior Vice President
[email protected]
310-622-8223

