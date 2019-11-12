Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market To Reach USD 238.87 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)Market Size – USD 75 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 18%, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Industry Trends – Increasing number of SMEs creating revenue opportunities for cloud IaaS providers to propel the IaaS market

New York, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growing need for reducing physical infrastructure and save IT cost, technological advancements in Edge computing, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the IaaS market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the IaaS market was valued at USD 75.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 238.87 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18%. IaaS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the IaaS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and IaaS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the IaaS market. The factors driving the IaaS market are growing need for reducing physical infrastructure and save IT cost, technological advancements in Edge computing, and the increasing number of SMEs creating revenue opportunities for cloud IaaS providers.

The factors that hinder the growth of the market include the stringent regulations and the compliance requirements for the IaaS vendors. The privacy and the security of the data is also the one of the factors that is challenging the growth of the market. The IaaS market comprises of the different service types that include compute as a service, storage as a service, disaster recovery and backup as a service, networking as a service, desktop as a service, and managed hosting. The DRaaS is estimated to have the highest growth rate, due to the ability to restore the services and data in case of a disaster. The DRaaS services take backup periodically and keep on updating the backups so as to recover the latest backed up data to avoid loss of time and maintain business continuity.

The ecosystem of the IaaS market comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The IaaS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

The disaster recovery as a service market is forecasted to grow at a highest CAGR in the IaaS market. The DRaaS enables quicker response time and enables the infrastructure and data is protected and restored in case of an natural or manmade disaster.

The hybrid cloud deployment is forecasted to have the highest growth rate in the IaaS market. The hybrid cloud combines the characteristics of both private and public cloud. The hybrid cloud enables low cost installation along with added security for the infrastructure.

The large enterprises is estimated to have the larger market share in the IaaS market owing to the need for elimination of the physical infrastructure and implement the IaaS on demand, scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure for the enterprise

The telecom and IT is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate end-user due to the increasing use of IaaS in the IT industry owing to the massive amount of data and application development activities carried out in the industry.

The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, AWS started two new data centers in Hong Kong to increase its global footprint

Key participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Accenture, Rackspace Inc., VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation Fujitsu Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., and DXC Technology.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Cloud Kitchen Market on the basis of service type, Deployment type, organization size, end user and the regional outlook:

Service type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Compute as a Service

Storage as a Service

Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service

Networking as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Managed Hosting

Deployment Model (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

