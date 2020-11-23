Breaking News
INFUSION GROWS ITS ROSTER OF LEADERSHIP TALENT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Leticia Juárez Returns as Partner at Multicultural Agency, INFUSION

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INFUSION, a leading Multicultural agency known for ROI-powered ideas and first-of-kind thinking, is pleased to announce that Leticia Juárez has rejoined the agency as Partner, EVP of Strategy & Marketing leading their largest account, Charter Communications.

“We are ecstatic to have Leticia rejoin the INFUSION team’, said Liz Castells-Heard, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer.  ‘She is a proven strategy and innovation driver with a broad range of skills and deep multicultural experience.  She will help me lead the Charter account so I can focus more on overall quality and analytics oversight, as well as new business and PR. Leticia completes the leadership team along with Co-Chief Creative Officers Rod Ribeiro and Carlos Correa. There is no one I trust more as my #2 and for the Agency’s future.”

Leticia Juárez is a recognized integrated marketing executive with over 20 years of general market and multicultural marketing experience. She is a savvy, high-level strategic thinker, and marketeer across the branding, direct response, product, and digital spaces.  Leticia spent over 14 years with INFUSION/Castells rising from Media and Account Director to Partner, Client Services, working on Time Warner Cable, McDonald’s, Toyota, SBS, and many other accounts. She then consulted for Cox Communications and spent the last three years as the Director of Multicultural Strategy at Omnicom’s ‘Hearts & Science,’ primarily managing the AT&T account.

“We are at a pivotal moment in multicultural marketing,” said Juárez. “Marketers need to reach and connect authentically with more diverse audiences to drive business growth. With the agency’s results-driven legacy and Multicultural DNA, it is an exciting time to join Liz, a maverick in the industry, and continue to build on INFUSION’s success. I look forward to being part of this smart, dedicated, and passionate and team.”

‘Most importantly’, added Castells-Heard, ‘the Liz and Leticia duo is back in the saddle again and we are moving forward at full speed.’

ABOUT INFUSION

INFUSION is a top national Multicultural advertising agency known for ROI-powered ideas, first-of-kind thinking, a powerhouse team with General market, Multicultural and Client experience, and Fortune 100 core clients.  Led by dynamic CEO Liz Castells, a Stanford MBA and industry thought leader known for her strategic acumen and ‘tell it like it is’ style, they are the creators of the TransculturationTM model which guides clients to profitably integrate Multicultural across all the Marketing Ps.  INFUSION is a WMBE Enterprise with LA and NY offices. While their website gets a facelift, contact Liz Castells at [email protected]

CONTACT: Liz Castells-Heard
Infusion
213-305-4129
[email protected]

