North America accounted for dominant market share in 2021 due to increase in usage of infusion therapy to treat chronic disorders in the U.S. and Canada

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global infusion therapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Infusion therapy is used to treat various diseases that cannot be cured by oral antibiotics. Ambulatory infusion pumps, stationary infusion pumps, and infusion sets are some of the products that are used in infusion therapy.

Launch of new infusion kits is helping prominent market players in creating new revenue streams and gaining an edge over other players. In February 2020, Avoset announced the launch of a new infusion pump embedded with touchscreen options that could be connected and tracked via smart devices.

Leading players are collaborating with other players to increase revenue and expand market presence.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42137

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Popularity for Antibiotic/Antiviral Therapy: Based on therapy, the global market has been divided into antibiotic/antiviral, anti-coagulation, anti-emetics, blood component stimulating factor, chemotherapy, nutrition, hydration, and pain management. The antibiotic/antiviral segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in popularity of antibiotic intravenous infusion therapy in hospitals is driving the segment.

Based on therapy, the global market has been divided into antibiotic/antiviral, anti-coagulation, anti-emetics, blood component stimulating factor, chemotherapy, nutrition, hydration, and pain management. The antibiotic/antiviral segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in popularity of antibiotic intravenous infusion therapy in hospitals is driving the segment. Increase in Hospitalization Rate due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases: In terms of end-use, the global market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and homecare settings. The hospitals segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. This is ascribed to surge in hospitalization rate due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Intravenous solutions were constantly offered to patients who had contracted the virus to maintain sufficient nutrition.

In terms of end-use, the global market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and homecare settings. The hospitals segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. This is ascribed to surge in hospitalization rate due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Intravenous solutions were constantly offered to patients who had contracted the virus to maintain sufficient nutrition. Rise in Prevalence of Cancer: Based on indication, the global market has been segregated into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, congestive heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, and immune deficiencies. The cancer segment accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. Rise in prevalence of cancer globally increased the demand for IV infusion pump accessories. Chemotherapy has proven to be successful in fighting malignant cells in different ways such as preventing the ability of cancer cells to grow or reproduce. Chemotherapy could be used in combination with other treatments such as radiation or can also be used alone.

Infusion Therapy Market – Key Drivers

Increase in demand for advanced fusion pumps to reduce human errors is likely to drive the infusion therapy market during the forecast period

Rise in demand due to surge in incidence of chronic diseases is likely to boost market demand during the forecast period

Infusion Therapy Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for dominant market share in 2021 due to rise in usage of infusion therapy to treat chronic disorders and presence of several prominent players in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

Asia Pacific is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period because of rise in adoption of new technologies in infusion therapy in China and India

Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42137<ype=S

Infusion Therapy Market – Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of large number of international and local players. New players entering the infusion therapy market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Avoset, and Terumo Corporation.

The global infusion therapy market is segmented as follows:

Product Infusion Pumps Infusion Set Accessories

Indication Cancer Gastrointestinal Diseases/Disorders Congestive Heart Failure Rheumatoid Arthritis Hemophilia Immune Deficiencies Others

Therapy Antibiotic/Antiviral Anti-coagulation Anti-emetics Blood Component Stimulating Factor Chemotherapy Nutrition Hydration Pain Management

End-use Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Homecare Settings

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=42137

Related Healthcare Reports

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Home Healthcare Market

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market

Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market

Scar Treatment Market

Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com