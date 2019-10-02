InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Promotion of Carrie Lachance to Chief Operating Officer

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American LLC: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, today announced that Carrie Lachance has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2019.

Richard DiIorio, president and chief executive officer, said, “I am very pleased to announce Carrie’s promotion to COO. Our Integrated Therapies Platform relies on the competitive advantages created by the high level of services provided to clinicians and patients utilizing InfuSystem devices. We now have one leader coordinating activities across the company from procurement through patient care, including biomedical, clinical, and logistics. Carrie’s leadership abilities coupled with her background and experience will ensure our team maintains its focus on providing patients with the best possible care while continuing to drive operational efficiencies.”

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol INFU.

