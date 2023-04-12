WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on May 3 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

