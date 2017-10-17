INGREDION TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FOR THE 2017 ANALYST DAY FIELD TRIP IN BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY

Breaking News
WESTCHESTER, Ill., October 17, 2017 – Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will webcast its Analyst Day presentation on Tuesday, November 14.  Ingredion’s senior executives will present a business overview, including a review of future growth drivers, financial performance and long-term targets for the Company.

The presentation will be delivered by Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and chief executive officer; James (Jim) Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer; James (Jim) Zallie, executive vice president global specialties and president, Americas; and Jorgen Kokke, senior vice president and president Asia-Pacific and EMEA, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Central Time). The slide presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com, in the “Company and Investors” section, under “Investors/Presentations”.  Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

