inGroup International at Global DSN Event COO Anthony Varvaro and CMO Doug Corrigan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inGroup International was recognized by Direct Selling News (DSN) as the world’s 48th largest Direct Selling Company on their 2023 Global 100 list. https://dsnnewprd.wpengine.com/global-100-lists/

The Global 100 list is published annually to recognize direct selling companies making 100 Million or more in annual revenues. The 2023 list was announced at DSN’s Global Celebration in Frisco, Texas, on April 18th.

“We were pleased to confirm that inGroup International’s 2022 annual revenue was $135 million,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “This represents 24% growth over the year prior.”

“Moving up the Global 100 list and being one of only 15 Global 100 companies who grew each of the past three years confirms the unique value we deliver to our customers,” says Doug Corrigan, inGroup’s Chief Marketing Officer.

inGroup’s growth continues this year as they recently confirmed record-breaking first-quarter revenues.

“Our momentum continues to be strong. Year over year, Q1 resulted in a 37% increase in total revenue, an 80% increase in new Members, and a 28% increase in new Partners,” says Varvaro. “Our Partners and Members remain energized by the upgrades to our core programs, cruising is back globally, and we continue introducing exciting new travel options for our Members.”

inGroup’s continued rapid growth of its Club Membership is generating a significant source of new and repeat cruisers for their cruise line partners.

“We congratulate inGroup on their continued success,” says Carmen Roig, Vice President of Sales for Princess Cruises. “We deeply appreciate our partnership and are honored by the increasing numbers of your global family cruising with us.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members’ lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb363251-3e54-4277-a3ab-174d35685803

CONTACT: Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@incruises.com