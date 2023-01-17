Sets the stage for unprecedented global expansion in 2023 and beyond

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sales results for the calendar year 2022 have now been finalized, prompting inGroup International to confirm another record-breaking year.

“In 2022, we achieved new all-time highs in our most critical growth areas, including Member Registrations, Cruise Bookings, Partner Activations and Renewals, and overall revenue,” says Co-CEO and Co-Founder Michael Hutchison.

inCruises registered more than 300,000 new Members last year. This included Activating record-high numbers of new Members from 183 different countries. Additionally, over 80,000 passengers booked travel services through inCruises last year, exceeding even pre-covid numbers.

“The upgraded Membership and Partnership programs released in 2022 were well received globally. We are confident this is just the beginning of unprecedented expansion,” says Co-Ceo and Co-Founder Frank Codina. “We are especially excited to see so many Members paying more regularly. More Member payments lead to more Rewards and more Members than ever seeing the world!”

inCruises Club Membership is the world’s fastest-growing travel club and is shared exclusively through inGroup International’s independent Partners who can earn compensation for referring others. Club Membership payments are matched with double Reward Points, which amplifies vacation purchasing power. Members use Reward Points to book cruises, hotels, and resorts. Savings created through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest retail price, and Reward Points never expire. inCruises’ easy-to-use website supports 17 languages to service their global community.

For more information, visit in.Group .

About inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200 countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members’ lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .

