SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ingsai Finance Inc, a trailblazing USA-based financial services company renowned for its expertise in high-frequency and algorithmic trading, has achieved a monumental stride toward its journey of prosperity. Grong Capital, a distinguished name in the investment realm, has announced a strategic infusion of $80 million into Ingsai Finance Inc. This financial boost is poised to propel Ingsai’s Cloud-Based AI Bot to new heights, expanding its server capabilities for automated trading. Furthermore, the collaboration with Grong Capital is laying the groundwork for Ingsai’s future listing on the prestigious U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange.

Pioneering Excellence: The Ingsai Finance Inc Legacy

Since its inception in 2022, Ingsai Finance Inc has carved an indelible legacy as a frontrunner in high-frequency and algorithmic trading. The company’s exceptional quantitative trading strategy has consistently delivered impressive real-world market results, cementing its status as an industry trailblazer.

The Ingsai Bot: Redefining Quantitative Trading

At the heart of Ingsai’s triumph is the groundbreaking Ingsai Bot – an advanced AI robot designed to excel in quantitative trading of digital currencies. By prioritizing automatic operation and seamless integration with mainstream digital currency platforms, the Ingsai Bot effectively eliminates the need for manual intervention. Fuelled by sophisticated core algorithms and intelligent quantitative technology, the bot harnesses the power of cloud-based big data computing to execute lightning-fast trades in an astonishing 0.05 seconds.

Empowering Traders for Success

The Ingsai Bot’s prowess extends beyond speed – it eradicates the emotional strain often linked with market monitoring. By making decisions rooted in data and objectivity, it ensures disciplined trading across all market conditions. Whether the market trend is bullish or bearish, the Ingsai Bot’s advanced algorithms equip it to execute trading operations adeptly, maximizing gains during market upswings and adopting a cautious approach during downturns.

Unveiling Key Advantages

A standout feature of the Ingsai Bot is its ability to track and analyze the portfolios of crypto market makers. This invaluable insight into market trends and investor sentiment empowers traders to make astute investment choices. The cloud computing system that drives the Ingsai Bot facilitates efficient processing of massive datasets, offering real-time updates on market shifts and trends.

A Milestone Partnership with Grong Capital

Ingsai Finance Inc’s path to triumph receives a resounding boost as Grong Capital commits to a strategic investment of $80 million. This infusion of capital will significantly amplify the efficiency of Ingsai’s AI Bot by expanding its server capacities for automated trading. Beyond this, the strategic alliance with Grong Capital marks the first step toward Ingsai’s future listing on the illustrious U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange.

Prospects on the Horizon: Innovation and Investment Opportunities

Reflecting its steadfast dedication to innovation, Ingsai is poised to unveil enhanced investment packages for investors in the near future. This commitment to evolving technology and investor offerings underscores Ingsai’s vision of crafting a seamless and lucrative trading experience for all.

For more information about Ingsai Finance Inc and its groundbreaking AI Bot, please visit www.ingsai.com.

