Initial Lineup of Educational Webinars, In-Person Events and New Round of Featured Speakers announced for E-Discovery Day 2017

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, in partnership with Above the Law, Association of E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), Bloomberg Law, BrightTALK, EDRM Duke Law, Georgetown Law CLE, Legal Technology Professionals Institute (LTPI), and University of Florida Levin College of Law today announced the initial lineup of E-Discovery Day events and webinars.

E-Discovery Day is an industry-wide, vendor neutral celebration of E-Discovery’s vital and growing role in the legal process. There are currently five educational webinars scheduled on December 1, 2017. In addition, in-person educational and networking events are scheduled in Houston, New York City, and Washington DC. Organizations interested in hosting their own events should visit the E-Discovery Day website to submit their event.

“As Rule 1 now states, both the court and the parties have a duty to use the FRCP to find a ‘just speedy and inexpensive’ way of resolving disputes. It will help us get to ‘just, speedy and inexpensive’ resolutions of litigation if more lawyers better understood e-discovery, and that is why I decided to participate in E-Discovery Day,” said Hon. David Waxse, U.S. Magistrate Judge, District of Kansas.

Speaking on the vital role of e-discovery in the legal process, Ralph Losey, Popular E-Discovery Blogger at E-DiscoveryTeam.com said, “Every lawyer is entitled to their own opinions on the law, but not to their own evidence. That is where e-discovery comes in, to find and present the truth of what really happened. Then and only then is justice possible.”

“Bloomberg Law is excited to be participating in E-Discovery Day,” said Scott Falk, Vice President and General Manager, Health Care & Litigation, Bloomberg Law.  “We have been covering E-Discovery since its emergence as a game-changer for the legal profession.  We recently underscored our commitment to advancing awareness of E-Discovery with the launch of the E-Discovery Practice Center on Bloomberg Law, which was developed to help practitioners meet their most confounding challenges.”

The current lineup of speakers on E-Discovery Day webinars includes many well-known experts and leaders in the field, including:

  • Craig Ball, Esq., ESI Special Master and Blogger, Craig D. Ball P.C.
  • Ethan Bowers, J.D., Legal Editor, Bloomberg BNA
  • Hon. Michelle Childs, US District Judge, District of South Carolina
  • Hon. Joy Conti, Chief District Judge, Western District of Pennsylvania
  • Hon. John Facciola (Ret.), US Magistrate Judge, District of Columbia
  • Maura Grossman, Esq., Research Professor and Attorney, University of Waterloo
  • William Hamilton, Esq., Legal Skills Professor and Director, University of Florida Law
  • Ralph Losey, Esq., E-Discovery Lawyer and Blogger, Jackson Lewis P.C.
  • Mary Mack, Esq., Executive Director, ACEDS
  • Joe Patrice, Columnist and Editor, Above the Law
  • George Socha, Esq., Consultant and Co-Founder, EDRM
  • Zach Warren, Editor-in-Chief, Legaltech News
  • Hon. David Waxse, US Magistrate Judge, District of Kansas
  • Sr. Master Steven Whitaker (Ret.), Master of the Senior Courts Queen’s Bench Division

“Based on the past couple of years, we are very confident the list of webinars, live events, and participating speakers will continue to grow as we near December 1,” said Bill Piwonka, CMO Exterro. “We encourage everyone involved in the e-discovery process to find a way to be part of the activities.”

Details on each E-Discovery Day event, including topics, speakers, times, and registration information can be found on e-discoveryday.com.

About Exterro
Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro’s Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Kristin Kolasinski
Marketing Communications & Events Manager
Exterro, Inc.
[email protected]
(503) 501-5141

