



Inivata Announces Strategic Partnership with West Cancer Center

West Cancer Center joins the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN)

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, November 1, 2017 — Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care, today announces a strategic partnership with West Cancer Center that will see the organisation join the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN).

The IKAN is a global network of world-leading cancer centers working in partnership with Inivata to assess the potential of liquid biopsy to transform cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

Lee S. Schwartzberg MD, FACP, Medical Oncologist and Haematologist at West Cancer Center, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the world-class team at Inivata and joining the IKAN, Inivata’s novel concept to unite global experts in oncology to accelerate research into the potential of ctDNA analysis to improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes. We look forward to working with Inivata and the other members of the IKAN network in the development of Inivata’s innovative and highly sensitive InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform.”

Clive Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Inivata, said, “We are excited to welcome the West Cancer Center, a world-leading cancer institution, to the IKAN. Together we will work on a number of projects involving a broad range of indications to develop and validate our InVision liquid biopsy platform. We believe that the sharing of knowledge between world-leaders is crucial for the continued advancement of the field.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with a select multi-gene panel to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About West Cancer Care

West Cancer Center delivers care to more than 30,000 patients each year as part of a partnership with Methodist Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, combining leaders in education, research, and medical care. The center has a long-standing commitment to providing patients access to clinical trials, which includes Phase I through Phase III studies.

