Breaking News
Home / Top News / Inivata Announces Strategic Partnership with West Cancer Center

Inivata Announces Strategic Partnership with West Cancer Center

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago


Inivata Announces Strategic Partnership with West Cancer Center

West Cancer Center joins the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN)

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, November 1, 2017 — Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care, today announces a strategic partnership with West Cancer Center that will see the organisation join the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN).

The IKAN is a global network of world-leading cancer centers working in partnership with Inivata to assess the potential of liquid biopsy to transform cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

Lee S. Schwartzberg MD, FACP, Medical Oncologist and Haematologist at West Cancer Center, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the world-class team at Inivata and joining the IKAN, Inivata’s novel concept to unite global experts in oncology to accelerate research into the potential of ctDNA analysis to improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes. We look forward to working with Inivata and the other members of the IKAN network in the development of Inivata’s innovative and highly sensitive InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform.”        

Clive Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Inivata, said, “We are excited to welcome the West Cancer Center, a world-leading cancer institution, to the IKAN. Together we will work on a number of projects involving a broad range of indications to develop and validate our InVision liquid biopsy platform. We believe that the sharing of knowledge between world-leaders is crucial for the continued advancement of the field.”

-Ends-

About Inivata
Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care.  Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with a select multi-gene panel to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.  The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About West Cancer Care

West Cancer Center delivers care to more than 30,000 patients each year as part of a partnership with Methodist Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, combining leaders in education, research, and medical care. The center has a long-standing commitment to providing patients access to clinical trials, which includes Phase I through Phase III studies.

Media Contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner/Laura Thornton/ Rosie Phillips  
[email protected]
+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Karen Chandler-Smith
[email protected]
+44 (0)7900 430235

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.