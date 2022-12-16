The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market ” By Type (Devices and Formulations), By Application (Home Care, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market size was valued at USD 617.76 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1682.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.23% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=18233

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

Injectable drug delivery systems deliver the drug inside the body using injections. There are various ways to administer the drugs such as the oral route, transdermal route, carrier-based route, and injectable route. The injectable route has a major advantage over other routes as it has the fastest drug absorption and easily delivers the drug into systemic circulation. Because of this, the injectable route delivers the drug rapidly to the target organ and provides the maximum effect. It is prominently applied in areas such as curative care and immunization.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population have increased the demand for injectable drug delivery systems. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive market growth. Along with the increased demand for injectable drug delivery systems, healthcare spending in developing and emerging countries is also expected to significantly boost the market. Better healthcare reimbursement and the growing patient number have been estimated to boost the demand for injectable drug delivery systems further.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Schott, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Gerresheimer, Terumo Corporation, Antares Pharma, Novo Nordik, Sanofi, Unilife Corporation, Zogenix, Hospira, Presage Bioscience, MicroCHIPS, Pearl Therapeutics, Genentech, Bend Research.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market into Type, End-User, and Geography.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Type Devices Formulations

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End User Home Care Hospitals Ambulatory Care Others

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market By Type (Transdermal Patches and Transdermal Semisolids), By Application (Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders), By Geography, And Forecast

Implantable Drug Delivery Market By Technology (Biodegradable Implantable Drug Delivery Device Technology, Non-Biodegradable Implantable Drug Delivery Device Technology), By Product (Implantable Bio-Absorbable Stents, Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds), By Application (Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Oncology), By Geography, And Forecast

Advanced Drug Delivery Market By Product (Polymeric Drug Delivery, Implants & IUD’s), By Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market By Product (Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector, Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector), By Application (Diabetes Management, Vaccine Management, Pain Management, Respiratory Management), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Medical Device Companies , investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter