Injection Molded Plastics Market by Product, Application, Source Type, and Modality – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Injection Molding Plastics Market is a manufacturing procedure of producing parts by injecting materials into a given mold. Injection molding is practiced with a variety of materials that include metal, confections, elastomers, glasses and thermosetting polymers. Materials that are used for the part are inserted into a barrel that is heated, then mixed and spilled into a mold where it cools and turns solid. After the product being usually designed by an engineer or by an industrial designer, a mold-maker is used to make the mold from aluminum, steel or metal. They are then out in a machine meant for precision to make the features of the final product. Injection molding is extensively utilized for manufacturing a wide range of parts from the smallest objects to the central parts of cars. The parts that are to be molded should be designed very meticulously in order to promote the procedure of molding. Factors such as the material which is used, the required features and shapes of the parts, the properties of the molding machine and the materials of the molds must be taken in consideration. The adaptability and flexibility of the injection molding is aided by the broadness of its design and its possibilities.

Increasing requirement of injection molded plastics in numerous industries such as medical disposal, automotive, electronics & consumer goods, technological advancements and packaging is boosting the growth of the injection molding plastics market. It is useful in creating a number of things such as pocket combs, musical instruments, bottle caps, toys etc. In addition, factors like curtailed cost of labor, swift production, reduced wastage and capacity to process various raw materials at the same time are also contributing towards the growth of this market. However, the fluctuating prices of crude oil and raised initial tool costing of injection molding could hamper the overall growth of this market. The packaging industry is said to lead the market due to massive implementation in healthcare and cosmetics.

Market Players

Cascade Engineering

The Dow Chemical

Bemis Manufacturing

ContiTech AG

Great Wall Plastic Industries

Berry Plastics

Lacks Enterprises

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Fabrik Molded Plastics

Magna International

Tupperware Brands

Sonoco

Visteon

BASF

Horizon Plastics International

Key Findings of Adhesive & Sealant Market

Packaging is said to continue dominating the market due to extensive application in cosmetics and healthcare. In 2014, this segment accounted for 33.4% of complete market volume.

North America and Europe are the countries that collectively accounted for a significant the market share in year of 2014.

Highest growth is to be exhibited by the Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene segment at the time of forecast.

The global injection molded plastics market is divided with a substantial number of key players in regional as well as global market. This section is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the year of 2016 to 2025.

Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest growing industry due to the wide use of tubes, needles, pregnancy tests and surgical blades.

The market was dominated by Asia pacific and was worth 70.18 billion in the year of 2013. Furthermore, this region is anticipated to encounter swift growth at a CAGR of 4.95% from the year of 2016 to 2025.

