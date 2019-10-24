Injection Molded Plastics Market to cross USD 345 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The injection molded plastics market share in U.S. is poised to witness over 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to changing standards of living and rising technological advancements have enhanced the use of electrical appliances in various end-use industries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to a report by GMI, the injection molded plastics market demand is slated to reach US$ 345 billion by 2024. Growing demand for light weight plastics from construction, packaging & automotive industry owing to its superior capabilities shall accelerate the injection molded plastics market growth. Increasing penetration of molded plastics owing to its durability, toughness and reshaping abilities is likely to have a positive impact on the product demand. Rising consumption of plastics as substitutes pertaining to its easy availability, reduced weight and low cost is likely to stimulate the market growth.

Injection molded plastics offer high strength and durability which makes them ideal for various industries such as packaging, transportation and building & construction. These products significantly reduce the manufacturing cost and can be reshaped multiple times without compromising the quality of plastic. Rising shift in trend to replace steel used in automobile manufacturing with high performance materials to enhance automotive performance should stimulate the injection molded plastics market share.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/416

Polypropylene market demand may observe significant gains at over 5.5% by 2024. Polypropylene offers high versatility and offers a better alternative to other plastics owing to its low coefficient of friction and chemical resistant to a wide range of acids & bases which makes it useful in various applications such as automobile and construction. Increasing demand for light weight, shock resistant plastics from automotive & electronics industry and growing consumer awareness towards the benefits of polypropylene should further drive the material demand.

Building & construction application market demand is expected to surpass USD 35 billion up to 2024. Injection molded plastics are widely used in construction industry for their applications in flooring, windows and roofing owing to its toughness and chemical & abrasion resistance compared to its metal counterparts and offer cost effectiveness. Increasing construction development such as underground constructions is projected to drive market size.

U.S. injection molded plastics market growth may witness significant gains at over 4.5% during the forecasted period. Changing standards of living and rising technological advancements have enhanced the use of electrical appliances in various end-use industries which is the major driving factor of the market. Introduction of innovative mobile technologies and cost effectiveness has expanded the consumer base of the industry. Growing R&D in consumer electronics along with increasing penetration through E-commerce platform is likely to stimulate the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 245 pages with 290 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “Injection Molded Plastics Market Size By Raw Material (Polystyrene, HDPE, ABS, Polypropylene), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumables & Electronics, Packaging), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024” in detail along with the table of contents::

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/injection-molded-plastic-market

Germany demand is expected to surpass USD 14.5 billion up to 2024. Increasing automotive sales has boosted the demand for superior auto parts & components to improve the overall performance of the vehicle. Consumer inclination towards low weight & economically feasible materials has boosted the demand for high performance plastics. Increasing investment in advanced processing technologies in automotive sector along with government support to reduce carbon footprint shall drive the market growth.

China injection molded plastics market share is expected to witness growth over 6.0% during the projected timeframe. Increasing population along with rapid urbanization has boosted the demand for sustainable residential buildings which is shall have a major impact on the market growth. Increasing economic growth along with consumer inclination towards efficient and smart buildings has urged manufacturers to develop high performance products for construction industry. Rising disposable income of consumers and increasing government expenditure on infrastructure development shall further induce market growth.

BASF, ExxonMobil, INEOS, BASF, Huntsman, Magna International and IAC group are major industrial participants in injection molded plastics market share. Companies are focusing to enhance their business by strategic partnerships & collaborations with focus on R&D to improve the product portfolio.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/416

Partial chapters from the table of content:

Chapter 4 Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Raw Material

4.1 Global injection molded plastics by raw material market share, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.2.1 PP market estimates & forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.2 PP market estimates & forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

4.3.1 ABS market estimates & forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.2 ABS market estimates & forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.4 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

4.4.1 HDPE market estimates & forecast, 2013-2024

4.4.2 HDPE market estimates & forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.5 Polystyrene (PS)

4.5.1 PS market estimates & forecast, 2013-2024

4.5.2 PS market estimates & forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Other raw material market estimates & forecast, 2013-2024

4.6.2 Other raw material market estimates & forecast, by region, 2013-2024





Chapter 5 Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Application

5.1 Global injection molded plastics market by application market share, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Packaging

5.2.1 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from packaging, 2013-2024

5.2.2 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from packaging, by region, 2013-2024

5.3 Consumables & Electronics

5.3.1 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from consumables & electronics, 2013-2024

5.3.2 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from consumables & electronics, by region, 2013-2024

5.4 Automotive & transportation

5.4.1 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from automotive & transportation, 2013-2024

5.4.2 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from automotive & transportation, by region, 2013-2024

5.5 Building & construction

5.5.1 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from building & construction, 2013-2024

5.5.2 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from building & construction, by region, 2013-2024

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from other applications, 2013-2024

5.6.2 Global injection molded plastics market estimates & forecast from other applications, by region, 2013-2024





Browse Related Report:

Conductive Polymers Market Size & Forecast 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/conductive-polymers-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]