Injured defector’s parasites and diet hint at hard life in North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – Parasitic worms found in a North Korean soldier, critically injured during a desperate defection, highlight nutrition and hygiene problems that experts say have plagued the isolated country for decades.
