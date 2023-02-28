New features and upgrades now available for the entire Helix® line of cylindrical inkjet printers

The Double Helix® with New Logo Inkcups releases a more modern and upgraded Helix® and Double Helix® machine with a new sleek design, faster speeds and advanced features to elevate customer’s straight and conical decorating capabilities.

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces a complete rebrand of the company’s well regarded and best-selling Helix® machine to a new and improved version: the Helix® 2.0. With a new sleek design, faster speeds and advanced features, the company releases a more modern and upgraded Helix® and Double Helix® machine as well as a whole new digital cylinder printer to elevate customer’s straight and conical decorating capabilities.

The newly designed Helix® 2.0 is much like the beloved Helix® machine but with improved features and upgrades for faster, highly superior printing. Still printing full-color (CMYKWW and varnish) images on straight-walled and tapered cylinders, the latest Helix® is now equipped with ColorBoost, a proprietary system that enables printing of 12 pass quality at six pass speeds or eight pass quality at four pass speeds, producing the highest quality images on the market. With a dedicated head per color, ColorBoost allocates two channels per head rather than one channel per head in competitive machines for higher quality images at faster speeds. To meet specific adhesion requirements, the Helix 2.0 has increased in-line pretreatment options with the ability to add corona, plasma or jettable primer.

Aside from providing enhanced printing capabilities, the Helix® 2.0 is also available with two new optional safety features: the operator-protected light curtain and the updated curing location. The light curtain feature allows operators to run Helix® machines with added protection. Once the invisible curtain is passed, the machine will halt all motion, so operators are safe while working. An additional safety feature moves the curing process to the back of the machine. In the previous model, the product obtains its final cure after exiting the machine, which exposes the operator to UV light. Curing in the back of the Helix® circumvents any UV light from entering the outside environment.

Joining the Helix® line of cylindrical inkjet printers, the Helix®+ is the stepping stone between the Helix® 2.0 and Double Helix®. It is unique in design as it begins as a single tunnel machine with the ability to later upgrade to a double tunnel machine. This flexibility is a huge benefit for any company looking for a drinkware printing machine to grow alongside their operations.

All Helix® machines now sport an updated appearance with a wider frame and illuminated interior for easier access and maintenance. All other standard features available include an automatic cylinder height adjust, automatic intelligent diameter measurement, and the Helix® software package.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser platemakers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries, including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets.

