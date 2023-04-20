PLEASANTON, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InkSpace Imaging, a leading provider of advanced medical imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Howard Peters as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Howard Peters has an MBA in Marketing with over 30 years’ experience in medical devices including 15 years in medical imaging. Howard is a seasoned sales and marketing veteran with a proven track record of driving sales growth, fostering innovation, and building solid relationships. He has extensive familiarity with bringing new products and technologies into the medical market. For the last 14 years, he worked for Carestream Health, holding various positions, including Western Regional Vice President and Vice President of Sales for the US and Canada. His experience includes setting up and managing direct and dealer sales networks.

“I am thrilled to be a part of InkSpace Imaging. Their revolutionary MRI coil technology is going to improve the MRI experience for everyone from the patient through the clinician,” said Howard Peters. “I look forward to bringing their products to market and helping the company grow.”

InkSpace Imaging CEO Peter Fischer expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team, stating, “We are absolutely delighted to have Howard join InkSpace Imaging as our Vice President of Sales and Marketing. His wealth of experience and in-depth industry knowledge will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to expand our product portfolio and strengthen our position as a leading innovator in the medical imaging market. Howard’s demonstrated success in driving growth and delivering exceptional results make him the perfect fit to lead our sales and marketing efforts.”

As the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Peters will be responsible for shaping the company’s sales strategy, developing new partnerships, and leading marketing initiatives to further enhance the company’s brand and market presence. His appointment underscores InkSpace Imaging’s commitment to attracting top industry talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging Inc. is a leading medical device manufacturer committed to transforming patient outcomes using innovative MRI technology. Its pediatric body array is part of a developing portfolio of innovative MR coils that deliver high-resolution images at speed to elevate diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort. It currently partners with both General Electric and Siemens Healthineers to offer custom versions of its MR coils for these MRI manufacturers.

Additional Information

Connect with InkSpace Imaging on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Howard Peters

VP Sales and Marketing

info@InkSpaceimaging.com