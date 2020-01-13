Breaking News
Home / Top News / Inman Connect Hot Topic – How to Win in the New Decade

Inman Connect Hot Topic – How to Win in the New Decade

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

exit_145018_TamiBonnell

Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Susan Harrison
  Senior Vice President
  EXIT Realty Corp. International
  Phone: (888) 668-3948
  E-Mail: [email protected]


Inman Connect Hot Topic – How to Win in the New Decade

New York, NY  January 13, 2020 — How to Win in the New Decade is the hot topic of conversation around every real and virtual water cooler in North America and one which three of the top real estate industry CEOs will tackle this month at the Inman News Connect 2020 Conference in New York City.

Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International will be joined by Ryan Schneider, CEO & President of Realogy, and Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, at the multi-day event that brings together thought leaders from all corners of the real estate industry.

“Part of my job, is to be a good forecaster and identify, seize and share windows of opportunity with the people in our organization,” said Bonnell.  “Inman Connect is a great opportunity to network with industry leaders on everything that touches real estate.”

Bonnell is an internationally renowned speaker and 30-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry. She is an information junkie and is passionate about investing in people.  Bonnell is an active member of the National Women’s Council of REALTORS®, NAWRB’s Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council and was honored by STEMconnector® as one of its 100 Corporate Women Leaders in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Instrumental in building 3 major brands, she joined EXIT Realty Corp. International in 1999 and was appointed CEO in 2012. 

Inman Connect is held twice a year and is renowned for identifying industry trends and showcasing technology entrepreneurs. The event is being held from January 28-31, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. 

About EXIT Realty:  EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Attachment

  • exit_145018_TamiBonnell 
CONTACT: Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.