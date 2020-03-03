INMAR INTELLIGENCE EXECUTIVES HONORED AS TOP LEADERS IN THE INDUSTRY

The two leaders described as strong creators within the company and community who never shy away from a challenge, and challenge others to think differently.

Winston-Salem, NC, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar Intelligence announced today that two executives have been honored for multiple prestigious industry awards in February, including the Triad Business Journal’s list of 40 Leaders Under Forty 2020 and Black Business Ink’s 40 Under 40 Most Influential African American’s in the Piedmont. Diana Medina, director of e-commerce solutions at Inmar Intelligence, was recognized by the Triad Business Journal as one of their top 40 leaders under forty years old for 2020, while Jonathan Allen, client development manager for Inmar Intelligence, was honored by Black Business Ink for being one of the top 40 most influential African-Americans in the Piedmont Triad.

As the director of e-commerce solutions at Inmar Intelligence, Diana Medina leads the development of innovative e-commerce solutions to help Inmar Intelligence’s retail partners compete and stay ahead in the digital retail environment. Prior to joining Inmar Intelligence, Diana was director of e-commerce merchandising at Lowes Foods, Inc. She held various marketing and e-commerce positions with the regional grocery retailer, solidifying experience in digital marketing, customer loyalty, as well as shopper marketing and media. This February, Diana was recognized as one of the top 40 Leaders Under Forty by the Triad Business Journal for 2020. This recognition highlights professionals under the age of 40 whose achievements in the workplace and the community have distinguished them among their peers. Winners were celebrated on Thursday, February 27, at UNCG, Elliott University Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Most Influential African American’s in the Piedmont, Jonathan Allen, client development manager for Inmar Intelligence, has been recognized for a number of awards within the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina. Jonathan’s dedication to continuous learning and his exceptional technical skills have been crucial to Inmar Intelligence’s business and continued growth. This is the inaugural list of honorees selected by Black Business Ink magazine. Each person was nominated by someone who was impressed by their character, competence and professional promise. On Saturday, February 22, winners were honored at an awards gala in Greensboro, North Carolina, to recognize these 40 outstanding business and community leaders.

“We are committed to fostering an environment at Inmar Intelligence that is built on integrity, teamwork, innovation, positive energy and continuous improvement,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO at Inmar Intelligence. “We are thrilled to see these outstanding leaders recognized for their accomplishments. Both Jonathan and Diana are strong creators within our company and our community; they never shy away from a challenge, and they always challenge others to think differently.”

