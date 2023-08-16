Inmar Intelligence’s RxTransparent solution empowers healthcare organizations to navigate industry-changing regulation

Winston-Salem, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar Intelligence , the leading provider of data-driven healthcare technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the extension of its contract with MMCAP Infuse for the innovative RxTransparent, their Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance solution. This contract extension solidifies Inmar’s position as the sole vendor for MMCAP Infuse members in this category.

With this new agreement, all 13,000 MMCAP Infuse members will have access to Inmar’s state-of-the-art DSCSA Compliance solution, enabling healthcare institutions to efficiently track products, streamline operations and ensure adherence to DSCSA regulatory requirements.

The final phase of the DSCSA is rapidly approaching, and pharmacies must be fully compliant within the next four months ahead of the November 27 deadline. Inmar Intelligence’s RxTransparent serves as a cloud-based subscription service that safeguards staff and patients from illegitimate medication distribution.

“Inmar Intelligence is pleased to continue our partnership with MMCAP Infuse, providing its members with exclusive access to RxTransparent, our DSCSA Compliance solution,” said David Schweihs, SVP, Healthcare Solutions at Inmar Intelligence. “With the upcoming deadline for DSCSA compliance, it is essential for pharmacies to have a reliable and efficient solution to track products and protect patients from counterfeit medication distribution. RxTransparent delivers exactly that and more.”

In addition to RxTransparent, MMCAP Infuse has an existing contract with Inmar for Rx Returns, MEDidentify, and USP <800> solutions. This extension, combined with the existing contracts, reinforces safety and compliance standards for pharmacy operations while simultaneously enhancing overall efficiency and cost savings.

RxTransparent has already garnered substantial adoption within the healthcare industry, and it continues to be the solution of choice for some of the largest health systems in the United States. Six out of the Top 10 health systems rely on RxTransparent to seamlessly comply with DSCSA regulations, showcasing the trust and confidence the industry places in Inmar Intelligence’s leading solutions.

For more than 25 years, Inmar has been helping pharmacies, health systems and pharmaceutical manufacturers overcome their biggest challenges to create efficiencies, grow revenue, drive profitable growth and achieve regulatory compliance.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.

For more information about Inmar’s Healthcare solutions go to inmar.com , please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About MMCAP Infuse

Mission and Vision

MMCAP Infuse is a national cooperative group purchasing organization (GPO) serving

government facilities across the nation that provide healthcare services. Membership is free and

open to states and their agencies, as well as counties, cities, school districts, universities, and

others. MMCAP Infuse members receive access to a full range of pharmaceuticals and other

healthcare products and services, such as medical supplies, influenza and routine vaccines,

dental supplies, drug testing, nutritionals, and much more. Established in 1985 and operated by

the State of Minnesota’s Office of State Procurement, MMCAP Infuse now has more than

13,000 active purchasing members across all 50 states.

