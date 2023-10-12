Inmar Intelligence Joins Forces With Novant Health And Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office To Host Critical Drug Take-Back Event In Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar Intelligence is proud to announce its partnership with Novant Health and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for the 7th annual Drug Take-Back Day event, aimed at providing a safe and convenient solution for the disposal of unused and expired medications. This event will take place at Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, endorsed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), focuses on enhancing public safety and health by eliminating the risk of medication misuse and opioid addiction. Proper disposal of medications not only protects individuals but also helps safeguard the environment from potential contamination, as demonstrated by scientific reports indicating the presence of pharmaceuticals in drinking water sources.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our partnership with Novant Health and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for our upcoming Drug Take-Back event at Bolton Elementary School,” said Ashley Schmidt, Vice President of Regulatory and Compliance, Inmar Intelligence. “By providing a safe and convenient avenue for the disposal of unused and expired medications, we are taking a proactive step towards preventing prescription drug misuse and safeguarding our community. Inmar’s technology platform and drug take-back network are powerful tools in our mission to create safer, healthier communities nationwide, and we are proud to be part of this vital initiative.”

“The misuse and abuse of prescription drugs are a great concern not only of our agency but also for our entire community.” said Colonel Henry Gray of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “Too often unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, leading to dangerous and all-too-often tragic situations.It is imperative that you do your part to safely dispose of any unwanted and unused prescription drugs. We can work together to make every home safe throughout our community. Let’s all do our part to make this drug take-back event a success!”

Improperly disposed medications can lead to alarming consequences, including drug misuse and abuse, as well as environmental contamination. 47% of misused prescription pain relievers are given by, bought from or taken from a friend or relative making it imperative to remove them from households when no longer needed. Unused medications are also the leading cause of child poisonings, while the improper disposal of drugs contribute to water contamination, affecting the safety of drinking water for millions of Americans.

“Novant Health is excited to partner with Inmar Intelligence to provide our patients and community with this safe, convenient medication disposal opportunity. This is our second event with Inmar Intelligence and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and we hope to provide similar events in the future,” said Sacha Pollard Deloney, Novant Health Pharmacy Sr. Director. “In addition to the Consumer Drug Take Back Day, Novant Health recognizes the risk unwanted medications pose to the community year-round. Each acute care facility contains permanent medication collection receptacles to provide a convenient, safe, and secure disposal option that is always available to our communities.”

According to Inmar Intelligence’s 2023 National Survey on Consumer Drug Take-Back Awareness, 76% of respondents have unused or expired drugs at home, with many unsure of how to dispose of them safely. While a vast majority express concern about the environmental impact of improper disposal, over 57% still dispose of medications unsafely. The Drug Take-Back event at Bolton Elementary School offers the perfect opportunity to dispose of these medications securely.

This year’s event will take place at Bolton Elementary School, located at 1250 Bolton St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Participants can drive through the school’s parking lot for a quick and secure drop-off experience. For those unable to attend the event, Inmar Intelligence offers a year-round solution through its SafeMedicineDrop website, www.safemedicinedrop.com, which provides information on safe disposal locations nationwide.

Inmar Intelligence’s commitment to expanding drug take-back programs has resulted in nearly two million pounds of unused medications being collected at more than 6,000 take-back locations across the United States. These efforts aim to prevent improper disposal methods that can harm public health and the environment.

Join Inmar Intelligence, Novant Health, and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in making our communities safer and healthier. Dispose of your unused and expired medications responsibly at the Drug Take-Back event on October 28th, and together, we can protect our loved ones and our environment.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence and its initiatives, please visit www.inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.

For more information about Inmar’s Healthcare solutions go to inmar.com, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

