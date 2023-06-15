New Website and Phone Number Offer Easy Access to Disposal Locations and Mail-Back Supplies

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 15, 2023 – Inmar Intelligence , an experienced drug stewardship operator and leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution, today announced the launch of medtakebacknewyork.org and the dedicated phone helpline, (844) 4-TAKE-BACK or (844) 482-5322 in partnership with another approved plan operator. New York residents now have access to a new website and phone number, making it easier than ever to find secure medication disposal locations, providing residents with comprehensive resources to ensure the safe and responsible disposal of unused or expired medications.

Medtakebacknewyork.org is a user-friendly website designed to assist residents in locating the nearest disposal locations conveniently. By using the search function on the website, individuals can find nearby secure disposal drop-off locations or identify places where they can obtain mail-back supplies. With just a few clicks, users can enter their zip code or select their county to access a comprehensive list of authorized collection sites. Each site’s information, including address, operating hours, and specific guidelines for disposing of different types of medications, is readily available.

In addition to the website, residents can also call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK or (844) 482-5322 for more information or to order mail-back supplies. Trained representatives are available to address any questions, provide guidance, and ensure that residents have all the necessary resources to dispose of their medications securely.

“We are delighted to introduce medtakebacknewyork.org and the dedicated helpline, offering New York residents a convenient and accessible solution for safe medication disposal,” said Ashley Schmidt, VP of Regulatory and Compliance at Inmar Intelligence. “By providing multiple avenues for secure disposal and mail-back supplies, we are empowering individuals to play an active role in preventing medication misuse and protecting both public health and the environment.”

Inmar Intelligence strongly encourages all residents, whether they possess expired or unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications, to take advantage of these resources. Proper disposal is essential in preventing accidental ingestion, abuse, and environmental contamination.

New York residents have properly disposed of over 33,000 lbs of unwanted medication across the existing 1,000+ disposal locations managed by Inmar in the state of New York, including receptacle and mail-back locations. Inmar continues to expand access to locations across the state to provide safer, convenient ways to dispose of unwanted medication.

To learn more about the secure medication disposal options available and to find the nearest disposal location, please visit medtakebacknewyork.org. For inquiries and mail-back supply orders, please call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK or (844) 482-5322.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic, personalized media and incentives solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and help shoppers save billions.

For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook , or call (866) 440-6917.

