Inmar Intelligence To Host Drive-Thru Consumer Drug Take Back Event at Its Winston-Salem Headquarters on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Prescription medication collection event will be held in conjunction with the DEA, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Winston-Salem Police Department

Winston-Salem, NC, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In support of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24, Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, will host its second consumer drug take back event in conjunction with the DEA, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Winston-Salem Police Department. The date is also Inmar’s 41st company anniversary.

The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the company’s Winston-Salem headquarters, located at 635 Vine Street. In adherence with local COVID-19 safety guidelines, members of the community will remain in their vehicles when dropping off their unused and/or expired prescription medications for disposal.

“Participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is an effective and convenient way for members of the community to safely dispose of unwanted medications. At our event last year, we collected as much unused and expired medications in just four hours as a typical pharmacy collects in six months,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence.

“Inmar Intelligence is committed to expanding public access to safe, secure and environmentally sound medicine disposal and we will continue to partner with community leaders to expand drug take-back in Forsyth County. Together, we can fight the opioid epidemic and prevent improper medication disposal,” added Mounts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has reported that 85,516 Americans died of drugI overdoses during the 12-month period ending August 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. This is an average of 234 drug overdose deaths a day. The increase in drug overdose deaths began prior to the COVID-19 health emergency but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

In addition to the drug take back event, Inmar Intelligence works closely with pharmacists across the country every day to provide education about proper medication disposal, and with industry partners on the LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back program. With more than 4,000 take-back kiosks nationwide, Inmar Intelligence has collected more than 150 tons of expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal.

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Inmar Intelligence parking lot (635 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC)

For those who are unable to return unused or expired prescription medications during this event, members of the community can find locations to return the medications at any time via rx disposal.lifeincheck.com.

