Breaking News
Home / Top News / Inmar’s Collective Bias Expands its CPV Pricing Model to Blog and YouTube

Inmar’s Collective Bias Expands its CPV Pricing Model to Blog and YouTube

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The company’s pricing structure promotes transparency in content performance

Winston-Salem, NC, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that its influencer marketing platform, Collective Bias, has expanded its Cost-Per-View pricing model to include influencer-created blog and YouTube content. The model, originally launched in 2018 for Instagram, is the first of its kind and is designed to give advertisers full visibility into content performance by allowing them to purchase verified content views across multiple channels, and monitor real-time metrics via the Collective Bias dashboard. 

For the first time, advertisers are guaranteed verified views of influencer-created content before signing up for a campaign, without the guarantee relying completely on the delivery of ad impressions. Across the industry, many providers have adopted a model that guarantees only ad-based impressions of the content influencers create, thereby devaluing organic views of their content and the relationships they have developed with those who follow them. With this change, Inmar’s Collective Bias platform offers a model that champions organic viewership of content and supplements influencers’ work with the addition of targeted amplification, all while guaranteeing performance for advertisers.  

The unique model guarantees all content views are platform-verified. This is a valuable offering, considering more than half of the posts published on a given channel are viewed by less than 10 percent of an influencer’s total followers. Since its initial launch last year, the Instagram CPV model has showcased real value for clients, with several seeing more than an 80 percent increase in validated content views. 

Inmar’s Collective Bias uses its FitScore™ matching algorithm to determine the best influencers for a campaign, based on predictive modeling that forecasts how a given influencer will contribute to a campaign. By using advanced classification algorithms combined with Natural Language Processing (NLP), the model takes into account performance on previous campaigns and on posts specifically related to priority keywords in the upcoming campaign, as well as audience insights for the given influencer. Inmar has access to first-party reporting and a deep understanding of each influencer and audience, enabling the company to help advertisers more accurately evaluate the success of a campaign. 

“According to a recently released study from the University of Baltimore and Cheq, influencer marketing fraud will cost brands $1.3 billion in 2019. Our goal with this model is to make purchasing influencer marketing as transparent and validated as any other digital media buy,” said Leah Logan, VP, Media Products, Inmar Collective Bias. “Just as publisher platforms have standards in viewability and brand safety, we are offering the same guarantees with influencer posts. We are making deceptive practices irrelevant and incentivizing creators who are truly connecting with their audience and providing meaningful content. It’s a winning approach for all stakeholders within the influencer marketing industry.” 

The new pricing structure provides marketers with an alternative to the industry’s standard pricing, which is based on an influencer’s follower count or potential reach. With this new model, the platform eliminates risk and waste for the media buyer and allows them to purchase influencer media in the same way they purchase other forms of media. 

For more information on the CPV pricing structure for Instagram, YouTube and blog, please visit http://bit.ly/CPVPR. 

 

###

 

About Inmar

Inmar helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

CONTACT: Sharon Joyner-Payne
Inmar, Inc.
(336) 631-7663
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.