Inmar’s Collective Bias Honored by Adweek’s 2019 Readers’ Choice and W³ Awards

The Influencer Marketing Platform Recognized for Driving Innovative Campaigns and Technology

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that its influencer marketing platform, Collective Bias, was honored for multiple prestigious industry awards this month, including Adweek’s Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Awards and the 14th Annual W³ Awards. These recognitions demonstrate the growing need for innovative influencer marketing solutions that drive real results for brands, agencies and shopper marketers. This announcement follows the recent release of Inmar’s Innovator Ecosystem and demonstrates Inmar’s continued commitment to innovation and embracing new technology.

Collective Bias was voted as Adweek’s 2019 Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech winner in the Social/Influencer: Influencer Marketing Platform category. More than 15,000 votes were cast by Adweek’s readers of leading brands and agencies and they selected their favorite ad tech and marketing tech solutions including demand side, supply side, DMP, measurement & analytics, ad networks, social and more.

Collective Bias has worked to quantify every aspect of the business of influencer marketing with data analytics and artificial intelligence. One of the company’s key breakthroughs came in November 2018 with the introduction of Cost-Per-View pricing on Instagram products, a first of its kind pricing model designed to give advertisers full visibility into content performance. Since its initial launch cost-per-view pricing expanded in July of 2019 to cover all social platforms including blog and Youtube. The CPV model has showcased real value for clients, with several seeing more than an 80 percent increase in verified content views.

In addition, Collective Bias, won two silver W³ Award in the following categories: “Social Content & Marketing – Contests & Promotions” and “Social Content & Marketing” – Food & Beverage”, for their Dew Marks the Spot campaign with PepsiCo. Receiving over 5,000 entries from across the globe, the W³ Awards honors outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

“We have always strived to be an innovator in the influencer marketing space, focused on driving the industry forward by combating fraud, recognizing the need for influencer measurement and selection, and generally making our clients’ lives easier,” said Leah Logan, VP, Media Products, Inmar. “These recent accolades from two of the top organizations in the industry validate those efforts and demonstrate the breadth of our platform’s offerings. We could not be more honored, and we look forward to continuing to push the envelope for our clients and the broader influencer marketing industry for years to come.”

For more information about Inmar’s Collective Bias platform, please visit https://www.collectivebias.com/.