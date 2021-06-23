INNDICA AND KIN SLIPS ANNOUNCE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CANNABIS-TRAVEL PARTNERSHIP & LAUNCH OF TRAVEL IS BACK CAMPAIGN

Breaking News
Recent statewide regulations have allowed for the return of travel, enhanced by local cannabis-friendly lodging, products, and experiences

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, InnDica, an online travel platform with an exclusive, thoughtfully-curated collection of cannabis-friendly destinations and experiences, announced the re-launch of its network and an official partnership (#kinndica) with Kin Slips, the global leader in cannabis-infused sublingual strips and creator of the most travel-friendly cannabis product in the industry. The unique partnership features collaborative efforts from two minority-led businesses: InnDica, a Black/Native American-led business, and Kin Slips, an AAPI-led business. 

An industry first, the partnership seeks to enlighten and engage travelers with curated cannabis-friendly destinations and experiences while pairing Kin Slips’ experiential cannabis blends to further enhance those experiences. To celebrate the reopening of the economy and lifting of travel restrictions, InnDica and Kin Slips have launched Travel is Back, a media campaign to promote the return of travel and encourage others to enhance their California travel experiences with cannabis.

InnDica’s growing community of InnDica Explorers share valuable travel insights, stories, and tips to help other cannabis enthusiasts find their own adventures. Travelers are also invited to submit stories about their #InnDicaExplorer adventures at InnDica partner properties for inclusion in the “InnDica Explorer” digital magazine.

“We are so excited to welcome travel back to California with our friends at Kin Slips. Their line of all-natural, vegan, products pair with any activity that our InnDica Explorers dream up. As travel is reintroduced, this is a perfect opportunity for us to team up and showcase California’s cannabis-friendly destinations and help other cannabis enthusiasts explore and find their own adventures.” said Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald, InnDica CEO and Co-Founder.

“Monique and Rick at InnDica are pioneers and have an unmatched passion and vision for how travel and cannabis belong together. At Kin Slips, we’ve been waiting for an innovative partner to showcase the travel-friendly benefits of our best-in-class products and with InnDica we’ve found that partner” said Andrew Lobo, CEO of Kin Slips.

ABOUT INNDICA

With a vision to modernize and destigmatize the public perception of plant medicines, and their use as part of an active lifestyle, Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald and Rick Fitzgerald created InnDica.com. 

InnDica aims to nurture and provide a sanctuary for the bright community of cannabis enthusiasts to discover new experiences and share valued insight from their travels. The platform invites travelers to Stay, Gather, Play, and Explore at the best cannabis hotels, venues, lounges, and events. 

www.inndica.com – @inndica420 – #InnDicaExplorer #WhatIf 

ABOUT KIN SLIPS

Kin Slips was founded in 2016 in Oakland California by a passionate group of entrepreneurs led by Co-Founder and inventor of the cannabis sublingual strip, Josh Kirby. Looking to science to create an all-natural, smokeless cannabis product that would have positive effects on both lifestyle and health, Kin Slips’ revolutionary product was born. Offering discreet and portable packaging, reliable dosing, and a rapid onset that consumers can trust, each carefully crafted blend delivers a unique experience, loved by both new and longtime cannabis users.

Kin Slips remains committed to contributing compassionate cannabis to its local community and Kin across California. In 2021 alone, Kin Slips donated 65,000+ cannabis-infused sublingual strips to low income medical patients, veterans, and seniors throughout the state.

www.kinslips.com – www.kinslips.com/inndica – @kinslips #kinndica

Attachment

  • Kin Slips & InnDica 
CONTACT: PRISMATICS
[email protected]

Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald
InnDica
[email protected]

