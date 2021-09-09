Breaking News
Innerme’s Representatives to Promote Organic Plant-Based Sports Nutrition at ECRM Event

Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix, and Energy Bars Available Online

Already popular in parts of Europe, Innerme decided this year to bring his energy drinks, protein mix, and bars to America: 1) ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. 2) Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. 3) Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

Innerme sports food is 100 percent natural and plant-based.

BOCA RATON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program” this month will feature Innerme’s 100 percent natural and plant-based sports nutrition meals.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that our representatives will promote Innerme’s Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix, and Energy Bars at the ECRM event this month,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. “Our sports food is 100 percent natural and plant-based.”

Baelus said Innerme’s lactose-free products do not contain refined sugar, colorants, artificial substances, genetically modified ingredients, preservatives or animal products.

Innerme’s plant-based brand, which provides nutrition and energy without using chemicals or additives, only contains pure, powerful, and organic ingredients.

“Innerme sports meals are pure,” Baelus emphasized.

American consumers can find the following Innerme products on OneLavi.com:

  • ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.
  • Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is not only easy to digest, but it also has a delicious, natural taste.
  • Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon-flavored bar is delicious, easy to digest, and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

Baelus said buyers for the retail chains should be interested in Innerme products because, in recent years, plant-based food has skyrocketed in popularity.

Fifty-seven percent of U.S. households bought plant-based food in 2020, an increase of four percent from 2019.

“Innerme believed in plant-based nutrition before it became popular,” Baelus said. “Now, we are looking forward to highlighting our sports nutrition meals at ECRM.”

Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix are now available on OneLavi.com.

 

CONTACT: Robert Grant
Innerme
5614213045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
