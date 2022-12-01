InnerScope Launches its iHEAR Brand of Over-the-Counter Rechargeable Hearing Aid Models with Bluetooth Wireless Smartphone Connection and Full Audio Streaming on CVS.com.

ROSEVILLE, CA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (“InnerScope”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid space today announced that it has launched four models of iHEAR branded Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) Rechargeable Hearing Aids (“iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids”) on CVS.com . The launch of the iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids on CVS.com provides InnerScope with a much broader market penetration and distribution channel through CVS Health, the largest U.S. pharmacy chain.

InnerScope’s iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids offers the latest hearing technology, including models with Bluetooth wireless app-controlled technology using a smartphone or tablet. In addition, two models provide full audio streaming for hands-free phone calls, listening to music or podcasts, and noise reduction with directional microphone technology for better speech understanding in noisy environments. All iHEAR’s OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids come with a pocket-size charging unit that holds up to 3 to 4 charges, each lasting up to 18 to 24 hours* on a single charge (*without audio streaming.)

Typically, hearing aids with the same technology and features sold and fit by hearing healthcare professionals in traditional clinics would cost between $4,000 to $6,000 a pair or higher. However, since the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) finalized the rule starting October 17, 2022, allowing OTC hearing aids to be sold online and in major retail stores and pharmacy chains without a prescription or a need to see a medical or hearing professional, CVS.com customers can now save thousands of dollars. The iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids are priced between $499.99 to $999.99 for a pair and deliver the same hearing experience satisfaction as the professionally fitted hearing aids.

“The launch of iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com significantly bolsters the iHEAR brand and its market penetration,” said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. “Additionally, with this launch on CVS.com, we believe InnerScope, including its subsidiary, HearingAssist, currently has more distribution channels with retail locations than any other OTC hearing aid competitor,” Moore continued.

“We are excited about launching iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com. Offering InnerScope’s iHear brand gives the CVS.com customer a variety of iHEAR OTC models designed for all lifestyles and individual hearing needs, including the latest in hearing technology that features Bluetooth wireless app-controlled with Full Audio Streaming using any smartphone. Full Audio Streaming Hearing Aids give the user the ability to hear conversations clearly on the phone, streaming to both hearing aids as well as listening to music and podcasts. In addition, we are proud to offer two models with Full Audio Streaming Hearing Aids. Normally, hearing aids with Full Audio Streaming capabilities would be five to ten times more expensive. However, we believe InnerScope is the only OTC hearing aid company to offer Full Audio Streaming technology starting at $699.99,” concluded Mr. Moore.

iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids have three app-controlled models through the “ myiHEAR ” app that offer instant fine-tuning adjustments in any listening environment for a better hearing experience. The myiHEAR app can be downloaded by visiting myiHEAR on the App Store (apple.com) or myiHEAR – Apps on Google Play .

Four Models of iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids are offered on CVS.com:

Please Click on the Links for More Info:

NEW: iHEAR Matrix OTC Rechargeable App-Controlled Full Streaming Receiver in the Canal Hearing Aid Kit – CVS Pharmacy



NEW: iHEAR LINX OTC Rechargeable App-Controlled Full Streaming Hearing Aid Kit – CVS Pharmacy



NEW: iHEAR Axis OTC Rechargeable App-Controlled Receiver in the Canal Hearing Aid Kit – CVS Pharmacy



NEW: iHear XPLORE OTC Rechargeable Receiver in the Canal Hearing Aid Kit – CVS Pharmacy

Please Click the Link to access the complete page with all four iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids models: https://www.cvs.com/shop/brand-shop/i/ihear

About CVS Health®

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: $INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products (“Hearing Products”) dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope’s Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope’s recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope’s full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers , Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , Fingerhut.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , Cardinal Health™ at-Home , Carewell.com FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , WellDeservedHealth.com , and Topco Associates representing 1000’s of stores. Coming soon: Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite , SpartanNash / VG’s Grocery / Family Fare / Martin’s Super Markets . More in-store and online Hearing Products will be launching soon with major retailers and pharmacy chains.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies’ latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

http://innd.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

InnerScope Hyperlinks:

HearingAssist

hearing assist – Walmart.com

Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc.

Acquisition of HearingAssist

Safe Harbor

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com