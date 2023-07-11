The full-service agency adds impressive new addition, venturing into travel and hospitality

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNOCEAN USA, the full-service marketing agency known for iconic Hyundai commercials, Wienerschnitzel campaigns, and Pacific Life imaginings, have now secured their position as Korean Air’s North American Agency of Record. This collaboration between INNOCEAN USA and Korean Air comes after Korean Air’s Chairman and CEO, Walter Cho, emphasized the importance of continuing to gain competitive edge as the aviation industry stabilizes post-COVID in his New Year’s address to the Korean Air team. This collaboration between Korean air and INNOCEAN USA creates an opportunity to promote more travel between the US and Korea.

This partnership comes as an entry point into the travel and hospitality category for INNOCEAN USA. While Korean Air has had other agency partnerships before, this particular collaboration reflects the growing relationship between the airline and the agency. INNOCEAN KOREA, after all, is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and since INNOCEAN USA is the preemptive Korean-owned agency in the US, it only makes sense that the agency should have the airline that represents Korea.

“We are so proud to represent Korean Air in the North American markets adding to our growing list of global brands serviced by INNOCEAN,” said Steve Jun, CEO of INNOCEAN USA and Head of Global Business at INNOCEAN. “We plan to help them increase the travel demand to Korea… and through Korea to other destinations in Asia. As experts in Korean culture ourselves, we look to create new travel demand by amplifying the growing enthusiasm and relevance in North America to experience all things Korean.”

With the rise of Korean cultural popularity in the United States, this partnership comes at a unique time in American cultural history. Americans are now seeing an emerging trend of Korean culture taking hold across the US that makes travel to Korea more appealing — especially for non-business travel as this particular collaboration reflects growing opportunities for Americans and Koreans to engage with one another.

Global creative is already in development by INNOCEAN KOREA and is being adapted locally for US audiences. Media has started to run on radio, newspapers and TV.

ABOUT INNOCEAN USA

INNOCEAN USA is an award-winning, independent full-service advertising agency that leverages our unbridled curiosity and unorthodox thinking to go beyond simply creating ads, to creating culture. For more than a decade, INNOCEAN USA has merged innovative technology with cutting-edge digital, social and experiential advertising to connect brands to the people. We are doing this with our current clients, including Hyundai Motor America, Hankook Tire, Wienerschnitzel, UC Davis Health, Genesis Motor America, LG, Xcient, Signature Kitchen Suite, TaylorMade Golf, Kia Motors America, Pacific Life, Toshiba Business Systems, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Motional, DC Comics, Hyundai CRADLE and Supernal.

ABOUT KOREAN AIR

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world’s top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its main hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 120 cities in 43 countries on five continents with its modern fleet of 156 planes and over 19,000 professional employees. Korean Air’s outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service were further highlighted during the pandemic; the airline was granted numerous awards, including 2021 Airline of the Year and 2022 Cargo Operator of the Year by Air Transport World and a 5-star COVID safety rating from Skytrax. Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines. Dedicated to providing Excellence in Flight, Korean Air’s vision is to be a respected leader in the world airline community.

David Thalberg

917-952-2580

dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com