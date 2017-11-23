Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release November 23, 2017, at 14:30 Finnish time

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vesa Syrjäkari Legal Person Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20171123131823_2 Issuer Name: Innofactor Oyj LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835 Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007637 Volume: 13023 Unit price: 0.95000 Euro Volume: 6977 Unit price: 0.96000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.95349 Euro

