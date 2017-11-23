Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release November 23, 2017, at 14:30 Finnish time
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Vesa Syrjäkari
|Legal Person
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20171123131823_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Innofactor Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-11-22
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009007637
|Volume:
|13023
|Unit price:
|0.95000 Euro
|Volume:
|6977
|Unit price:
|0.96000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|20000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.95349 Euro
Espoo, November 23, 2017
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem’s leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2012 to 2016, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 28%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com
