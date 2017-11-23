Breaking News
Innofactor Plc: Managers' Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release November 23, 2017, at 14:30 Finnish time

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Syrjäkari Legal Person
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20171123131823_2
     
Issuer
Name: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-11-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007637
 
Volume: 13023
Unit price: 0.95000 Euro
Volume: 6977
Unit price: 0.96000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20000
Volume weighted average price: 0.95349 Euro

 

Espoo, November 23, 2017

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO


Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem’s leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2012 to 2016, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 28%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com

