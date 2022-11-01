The awards program focuses on innovation in Global 1000 companies; winners include Airbnb, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Innovators for Ukraine, Merchants Fleet, and Walmart

Impact Awards 2022 Impact Awards 2022

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnoLead, a research and events company focused on helping change-makers in large organizations, has announced the winners of its 2022 Impact Awards, which honor companies that have achieved extraordinary innovation outcomes. The winners include Airbnb, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Highmark Health, Kitson & Partners, Merchants Fleet, NASA/John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Walmart, and World Central Kitchen. A special commendation was given to Innovators for Ukraine, a new initiative created by a member of the InnoLead community, Eric Braun, to help people displaced by the war in Ukraine with money, language courses, and connections to jobs.

“This year, several of our winners, including Airbnb and World Central Kitchen, were recognized for the nimble and important work they did to support the Ukrainian people, both inside and outside of their country,” said Scott Kirsner, CEO and Co-Founder of InnoLead. “But we also saw awards for using artificially intelligent characters in customer service, deploying self-driving trucks, and building more sustainable and resilient planned communities. It’s an amazing set of winners — all of whom worked through big challenges and constraints.”

The InnoLead editorial team first narrowed the applicant pool down to a group of finalists. These organizations were then evaluated based on the overall societal or business value by a panel of judges from organizations such as Atrium Health, Babson College, Chick-fil-A, Entergy, Johnsonville, LPL Financial, Newlab, PepsiCo, and more.

The winners will be celebrated at Impact, a conference hosted by InnoLead in San Jose, California, this week on Nov. 2 and 3, 2022.

Applications for the 2023 Impact Awards will open in March 2023.

About InnoLead

Since 2013, InnoLead has built the largest community of corporate innovation, strategy, and R&D executives in both public and private companies, helping these executives to strengthen their innovation programs; connect with useful resources and vendors; and engage with peers online and in person. For more information about InnoLead membership and events, visit www.innolead.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Kristof Torok

Growth and Operations Manager

kristof@innolead.com

Related Images

Image 1: Impact Awards 2022

InnoLead Announces the 2022 Impact Award Winners

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment