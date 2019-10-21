Innophos Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Innophos Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IPHS

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”) for $32.00 per share is fair to Innophos shareholders. On behalf of Innophos shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Innophos shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Innophos Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Innophos merger investigation concerns whether Innophos and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Innophos shareholders; (2) determine whether One Rock is underpaying for Innophos; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Innophos shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

