InnoStudio Concludes Ground-Breaking 2017 Global Scientific Seminar Program

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnoStudio is Central Europe’s leading innovation incubation hub, which only focuses on truly breakthrough/disruptive ideas with a high risk, but high return possibilities through its studio based system. For example, InnoStudio’s nanoformulation platform has attracted 10s of millions of USD in investment.

InnoStudio has concluded its global scientific educational seminar program to promote cutting edge science and technologies. During the course of the year, Innostudio gave educational presentations on ground-breaking topics such as nanoformulation in agrochemicals, the drive for chemistry in space, and the use of chemometrics as a quality control method in essential oil production. The seminar program was designed to promote InnoStudio’s work in these areas as well as to challenge the status quo in space research.

A full list of the presentations that took place are as follows:

  • Flow Chemistry India, Mumbai, January 2017: Envisioning the Future of Chemical Synthesis On Earth and Amongst the Stars.
  • 2nd International Conference on Research, Technology and Education of Space (H-SPACE 2016) – 25-26 February 2016, Budapest, Hungary: The Spaceflow project: What flow chemistry can contribute to space research
  • 253rd ACS National Meeting Spring 2017 – 3rd April, 2017, San Francisco, CA, US: Chemistry in Space: Demands, Tools and Perspectives (invited talk) – participated also in organizing the symposia.
  • 254th ACS National Meeting ACS Fall 2017 – 20th August, 2017, Washington DC, US:
    Design of Flow Reactors for Supporting Traveling to Mars. (invited talk)- participated also in organizing the symposia.
  • 254th ACS National Meeting ACS Fall 2017 – 20th August, 2017, Washington DC, US: Agrochemical formulation section: Novel nanostructured pesticide delivery technology to enhance leaf/cuticle penetration and to decrease environmental loading.
  • Conferentia Chemometrica, Gyöngyös, Hungary, September 2017: Quality control of essential oils: Chemometric analysis of lavender samples.
  • CMTPI 2017, Goa, India, October 2017: The role of computational methods in toxicology and pharmacology in space chemistry.
  • FROST6 – 20th October, Budapest, Hungary: Design of Flow Reactors for Supporting Travel to Mars (invited talk) – participated also in organizing the symposia.
  • 15th Reinventing Space Conference – 26th October 2017, Glasgow, Scotland, UK: Chemistry in Space: Perspectives and Tools

In a joint statement, Dr. Ferenc Darvas (President of InnoStudio) and Richard Jones (CEO-InnoStudio), stated: “InnoStudio prides itself on being at the forefront of new chemistry research and to help make innovative ideas a reality as part of our innovation center studio program. This seminar series has been a great success in either showing the world completely novel production techniques or to push chemistry into new areas that will benefit humankind on Earth and in Space. This is only a small fraction of what we are working on and we encourage the chemistry community to contact us, so we can help them realise their own ideas and release it to the world.”

Contact: Richard Jones, CEO: [email protected]

