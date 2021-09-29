Innovaccer Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Clinical Decision Support and Workflow Solutions

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced it has entered into a three-year collaboration with Roche to partner in the development of innovative clinical decision support solutions on the InnovaccerHealth Cloud for the U.S. market.

In this technology collaboration, the Innovaccer Health Cloud and its core Data Activation Platform will be used to integrate disparate data from EHRs, labs, claims, pharmacy—virtually any healthcare data source—to provide contextualized patient insights that can inform and enhance clinical, financial, and operational workflows; and help accelerate development of novel clinical decision support solutions.

The collaboration opens new opportunities to unlock the value of previously siloed patient data by bringing Roche’s clinically robust algorithms to a leading healthcare intelligence platform, the Innovaccer Health Cloud.

The Innovaccer Health Cloud will help enable Roche to develop advanced, scalable, and interoperable clinical decision support applications that leverage contextualized patient insights for its customers,” says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. “These next-generation solutions will help clinicians make accurate decisions faster, based on a truly complete view of the patient and the most current clinical best practices.”

For more information, please visit https://innovaccer.com/roche-clinical-decision-support.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

[email protected]

415-504-3851

