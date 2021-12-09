Innovaccer Named to 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Innovaccer recognized for helping healthcare organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey to help deliver quality outcomes for patients.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CB Insights today named Innovaccer Inc. to its third annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.
The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016 and includes startups at various investment stages of development from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration and analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.
“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year’s class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”
“Being recognized as one of the most innovative digital health startups by CB Insights is an honor and a testament to our team’s contributions in accelerating innovation and empowering digital transformation in healthcare,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “Our unified patient record, powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, gives healthcare organizations a holistic view of the patient that helps drive comprehensive, preventive, whole-person care at every step of the patient journey. Our customers are at the forefront of delivering high quality, equitable care at the lowest possible cost, as we build the future of health together.”
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.
Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the Innovaccer Health Cloud and its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.
2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:
- Unicorns: 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.
- Funding trends: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).
- Mega-rounds: Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.
- Global representation: 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year’s winners are based in 18 countries, including China, Israel, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, and New Zealand.
- Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year’s Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.
The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.
CB Insights Press Contact:
press@cbinsights.com
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
Press Contact:
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer Inc.
sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com
415-504-3851
