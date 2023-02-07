DENVER, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“It is with great enthusiasm and responsibility we begin the next chapter at InnovAge,” said Patrick Blair, President and CEO of InnovAge. “The dedication and effort the team has demonstrated while under sanctions has helped us build a strong operational foundation of standardization, quality and compliance, which will enable responsible growth in the future.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 167,456 $ 175,350 $ 338,674 $ 348,420 Center-level Contribution Margin(1) 22,573 41,406 43,997 83,736 Net Income (Loss) (10,547 ) 1,106 (24,247 ) 8,730 Net Income (Loss) Margin (6.3 )% 0.6% (7.2 )% 2.5% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. (9,793 ) 1,323 (22,866 ) 9,009 Net Income (Loss) Per Share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (1,954 ) $ 14,750 $ (5,768 ) $ 32,962 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) (1.2 )% 8.4% (1.7 )% 9.5%

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Total revenue of $167.5 million, decreased 4.5% compared to $175.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Center-level Contribution Margin ( 1) of $22.6 million, decreased 45.4% compared to $41.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

of $22.6 million, decreased 45.4% compared to $41.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 Center-level Contribution Margin ( 1) as a percent of revenue of 13.5%, decreased 10.1 percentage points compared to 23.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

as a percent of revenue of 13.5%, decreased 10.1 percentage points compared to 23.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 Net loss of $10.5 million, compared to net income of $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Net loss margin of 6.3%, a decrease of 6.9 percentage points compared to a net income margin of 0.6% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022

Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $9.8 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or income of $0.01 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of negative $2.0 million, a decrease of $16.7 million compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022

of negative $2.0 million, a decrease of $16.7 million compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) margin of negative 1.2%, a decrease of 9.6 percentage points compared to 8.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

margin of negative 1.2%, a decrease of 9.6 percentage points compared to 8.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 Census of approximately 6,460 participants compared to 7,050 participants in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022

Ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 with $99.5 million in cash and cash equivalents after deploying $45 million for purchases of short-term investments, and $84.6 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases

(1) Management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its segments. Center-level Contribution Margin is defined as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which include all medical and pharmacy costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,460 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding our expectations with respect to current audits, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our expectations with respect to correcting deficiencies raised in audits and other processes; our ability to effectively implement remediation measures, including creating operational excellence as a provider, expanding our payer capabilities and strengthening enterprise functions; our expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to grow enrollment and capacity within existing centers, to build de novo centers, or execute acquisitions; quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new products; integration activities; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, investigations under the federal and state government programs, including sanctions currently in place on our Sacramento center in California; (ii) our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified by the respective federal and state government programs, in the states of California, and New Mexico; (iii) the adverse impact of inspections, reviews, audits, investigations, legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation, including the current civil investigative demands initiated by federal and state agencies, as well as the litigation and other proceedings initiated by, or on behalf, of our stockholders; (iv) the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation under PACE; (v) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors, particularly Medicare and Medicaid; (vi) changes in the rules governing the Medicare, Medicaid or PACE programs; (vii) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, which could cause us to overstate or understate our revenue and subjecting us to payment obligations and penalties; (viii) viability of our business strategy and our ability to realize expected results; (ix) the impact on our business of non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors; (x) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending; (xi) the impact on our business from an economic downturn; (xii) the effects of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease, including the ongoing effects of COVID-19; (xiii) our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; (xiv) the effects of sustained inflation and increased costs of labor on our business; (xv) the impact of failures by our suppliers, sustained material price increases on supplies or limitations on our ability to access new technology or medical products; (xvi) the effect of our relatively limited operating history as a for-profit company on investors’ ability to evaluate our current business and future prospects; (xvii) our ability to enroll or attract new participants and grow our revenue, especially as a result of the sanctions currently in place on our Sacramento center in California and actions from other states; (xviii) the concentration of our presence in Colorado; (xix) our ability to establish a presence in new geographic markets, especially as a result of the actions taken by certain states and us in light of our ongoing audit processes; (xx) the impact on our business of security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions causing the compromise of sensitive information or preventing us from accessing critical information; and (xxi) our existing indebtedness and access to capital markets. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, class action litigation, M&A transaction and integration, business optimization and electronic medical record (“EMR”) implementation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue less any exceptional, one time revenue items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,460 $ 184,429 Short-term investments 45,424 — Restricted cash 17 17 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($4,202 – December 31, 2022 and $3,403 – June 30, 2022) 38,643 35,907 Prepaid expenses 12,212 13,842 Income tax receivable 3,733 6,761 Total current assets 199,489 240,956 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 185,774 176,260 Operating lease assets 22,223 — Investments 5,493 5,493 Deposits and other 3,391 2,812 Goodwill 124,217 124,217 Other intangible assets, net 5,528 5,858 Total noncurrent assets 346,626 314,640 Total assets $ 546,115 $ 555,596 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 48,901 $ 50,562 Reported and estimated claims 35,115 38,454 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 11,077 9,130 Current portion of long-term debt 3,794 3,793 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,864 3,368 Current portion of operating lease obligations 3,434 — Total current liabilities 106,185 105,307 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 11,379 17,761 Finance lease obligations 9,032 9,440 Operating lease obligations 20,034 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,182 1,134 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 66,528 68,210 Total liabilities 214,340 201,852 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 9) Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (See Note 4) 14,054 15,278 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022; 135,596,225 and 135,532,811 issued shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 329,777 327,499 Retained earnings (deficit) (18,137 ) 4,729 Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 311,776 332,364 Noncontrolling interests 5,945 6,102 Total stockholders’ equity 317,721 338,466 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 546,115 $ 555,596

Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 in thousands, except per share amounts Revenues Capitation revenue $ 167,140 $ 174,964 $ 338,071 $ 347,518 Other service revenue 316 386 603 902 Total revenues 167,456 175,350 338,674 348,420 Expenses External provider costs 93,507 91,033 189,744 181,045 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 51,376 42,911 104,933 83,639 Center-level Contribution Margin 22,573 41,406 43,997 83,736 Sales and marketing 3,774 6,679 8,187 12,972 Corporate, general and administrative 28,817 28,482 58,999 49,566 Depreciation and amortization 3,662 3,292 7,095 6,585 Total expenses 181,136 172,397 368,958 333,807 Operating Income (Loss) (13,680 ) 2,953 (30,284 ) 14,613 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (223 ) (674 ) (826 ) (1,221 ) Other expense 444 28 480 (465 ) Total other expense 221 (646 ) (346 ) (1,686 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (13,459 ) 2,307 (30,630 ) 12,927 Provision for Income Taxes (2,912 ) 1,201 (6,383 ) 4,197 Net Income (Loss) (10,547 ) 1,106 (24,247 ) 8,730 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (754 ) (217 ) (1,381 ) (279 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (9,793 ) $ 1,323 $ (22,866 ) $ 9,009 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic 135,578,888 135,516,513 135,572,503 135,516,513 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 135,578,888 135,516,513 135,572,503 135,516,513 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.07 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.07

Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (24,247 ) $ 8,730 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (53 ) 465 Provision for uncollectible accounts 2,244 2,883 Depreciation and amortization 7,095 6,585 Operating lease rentals 2,335 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 215 215 Stock-based compensation 2,278 1,741 Deferred income taxes (6,381 ) 3,380 Other (424 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (4,980 ) (3,589 ) Prepaid expenses 1,631 (209 ) Income tax receivable 3,027 757 Deposits and other (533 ) (89 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (544 ) 7,596 Reported and estimated claims (3,339 ) 1,373 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 1,946 1,739 Operating lease liabilities (2,260 ) — Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (21,990 ) 31,577 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,632 ) (11,681 ) Purchases of short-term investments (45,000 ) — Purchase of cost method investment — (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (59,632 ) $ (13,681 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (1,452 ) (1,154 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,895 ) (1,894 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,347 ) (3,048 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH (84,969 ) 14,848 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 184,446 203,700 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 99,477 $ 218,548 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 1,726 $ 984 Income taxes paid $ 13 $ 84 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 53 $ 1,004 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 1,541 $ 5,653

Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 in thousands Net income (loss) $ (10,547 ) $ 1,106 $ (24,247 ) $ 8,730 Interest expense, net 223 674 826 1,221 Depreciation and amortization 3,662 3,292 7,095 6,585 Provision for income tax (2,912 ) 1,201 (6,383 ) 4,197 Stock-based compensation 1,212 783 2,512 1,741 Executive severance and recruitment(a) — 4,123 — 4,123 Class action litigation(b) 1,282 45 1,238 45 M&A and de novo development(c) 336 513 622 840 Business optimization(d) 2,846 2,671 10,035 4,788 EMR implementation(e) 1,944 342 2,534 692 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,954 ) $ 14,750 $ (5,768 ) $ 32,962 Net income (loss) margin (6.3 )% 0.6 % (7.2 )% 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1.2 )% 8.4 % (1.7 )% 9.5 %

(a) Reflects charges related to executive severance and recruiting.

(b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders.

(c) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center developments.

(d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 this includes (i) $0.5 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $1.4 million of charges related to government investigations, (iii) $0.8 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, and (iv) $0.1 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the six months ended December 31, 2022 this includes (i) $1.2 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $3.0 million of charges related to government investigations, (iii) $5.1 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, and (iv) $0.7 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies..

(e) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new electronic medical record (“EMR”) vendor.