DENVER, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”) that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock.

Share repurchases under the Program may be made from time to time on the open market, including pursuant to the safe harbor provided under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in privately negotiated transactions, or in any other manner that complies with the applicable securities law, including through the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing of purchases and number of shares repurchased under the Program will depend upon a variety of factors including the Company’s stock price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements, and market conditions. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the Program and the Program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 6,820 participants across 19 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com.

