TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), the industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) launched a new center in Tampa, its first in the state of Florida.

This PACE center has the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 participants. Today’s guests toured the approximately 33,500 square foot center, which includes a medical clinic with 12 exam rooms, a full dental suite, designated space for specialists, dining room, three day rooms, memory care and quiet spaces, three patios, a salon, and more. A relaxing ocean blue color scheme and playful local artwork blanket the center.

“For more than 30 years, InnovAge has been providing critical healthcare programs for seniors across the country, and so, I am honored to celebrate our expansion into the state of Florida,” said Patrick Blair, President and CEO of InnovAge. “Our dedicated team looks forward to ensuring seniors continue to receive the gold standard of health care while maintaining their independence.”

InnovAge provides integrated PACE healthcare and support services to seniors, through a personalized approach that encompasses transportation, in-home care, medication management, dental care, specialty care, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, exercise, social services, meals and nutrition, socialization, recreational activities, and more. This care is delivered at no cost to seniors with Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

InnovAge tailors healthcare services to each participant, through customized care plans developed in partnership with seniors, their loved ones, and the company’s healthcare providers, helping to empower seniors and promote independence and well-being. InnovAge centers are embedded in the communities seniors live in and are uniquely positioned to help them holistically. InnovAge currently serves seniors in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Florida.

Media Contact :

Lara Hazenfield

InnovAge Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

720-884-7568