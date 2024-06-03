PACE Program Provides Highly Coordinated, Personalized Senior Care

InnovAge Recertified as Great Place to Work InnovAge PACE has been recertified as a Great Place to Work

DENVER, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) has been recertified as a Great Place to Work.

“Earning this badge of honor is a reflection of the strength, credibility, and camaraderie of the InnovAge team,” says InnovAge President and CEO Patrick Blair. “All of us are driven by a deeply meaningful mission and purpose: to help seniors live healthier, happier, more independent lives in their own homes and communities. Our survey results express that level of dedication and care.”

InnovAge scored particularly high when it came to what it means to staff, personally, to be part of a truly fulfilling mission and career, saying, “My work has special meaning. This is not ‘just a job.’ I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community, and I feel like I make a difference here.”

The certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from across InnovAge’s locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“It is one of my top priorities to provide a positive and fulfilling work culture,” says Blair. “An environment of respect and trust benefits not only our staff, but also our participants and their caregivers.”

InnovAge tailors healthcare services to each participant, through customized care plans developed in partnership with its participants, their loved ones and the company’s healthcare providers, helping to empower seniors and promote independence and well-being. InnovAge centers are embedded in the communities seniors live in and are uniquely positioned to help them holistically.

“When I think about the future of InnovAge, I am filled with energy and deep gratitude,” says Blair. “I think about the warm, compassionate, and caring human beings filling the halls and rooms at each one of our centers nationwide. I am extremely proud to work alongside such a capable and committed team.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 6,820 participants across 19 centers in six states. With the opening of its Orlando center, InnovAge currently operates 20 centers. www.InnovAge.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune “Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

