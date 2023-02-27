WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovaQor, Inc. (OTC: INQR), Completes Agreement for Brand, Services and Product Marketing

InnovaQor has on February 24 signed an agreement with XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC XCPL) to initiate a sales and marketing strategy for InnovaQor’s healthcare software products and services. XCPCNL will develop a Strategic Sales and Marketing program to meaningfully connect with targeted customers to cultivate the long-term growth and sustainability of the InnovaQor portfolio of services and products.

XCPCNL will leverage its proprietary AI Technology to strategically and pragmatically approach potential customers with tailored messaging in an effort to increase incremental sales. The agreement signed contains a termination clause at 90 days.

“We look forward to a collaboration with XCPCNL to increase the market awareness and targeted marketing of our products and services” said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc., “we are well positioned to benefit from increased sales and believe this agreement can deliver increased market opportunity that we can convert into sales and revenue”

“We are incredibly excited to work with InnovaQor in assisting them to market their Brand Portfolio. To effectively engage today’s diverse customers, brands must have the dexterity to communicate brand attributes and convey brand essence in a relevant manner to the end-user. Creating and growing awareness among customer segments for our client’s brands is XCPCNL’s sweet spot. We look forward to introducing the InnovaQor Brand portfolio at a faster speed to market using a practical approach into multiple online and offline channels. We also look forward to further investigating potential joint venture opportunities that may exist between our Company’s,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

For further information on InnovaQor, Inc., please visit www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor delivers innovative technology and software solutions for the medical sector and intends to build a communication platform specifically for the medical sector, which will facilitate communication and collaboration between peers and allow the addition of revenue generating bolt on offers, including existing solutions and a new recruitment matching product for the healthcare sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gerard Dab

561 421 1905

press@innovaqor.com